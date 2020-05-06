New to podcasts? This list will help you get started

People all across the world are doing their bit in dealing with these unprecedented circumstances by maintaining social distancing and they have powered through by trying out new activities and tweaking old routines.





For people looking to try something new with their time, listening to podcasts is definitely a rewarding experience given the low barrier of entry (all you need is an internet connection and a smartphone or a laptop), and the plethora of engaging content across multiple genres.





However, the ease at which podcasts can be put up, made and uploaded means it is quite easy to get lost among countless choices out there.









Podcasts can be educative, informative and entertaining

But fear not, here is a list of seven podcasts across a variety of genres that could be your next fix to get you through the lockdown and beyond...

Serial | Genre: True crime.

This is the podcast that started it all. With over 250 million downloads across two seasons, Serial is often touted as the greatest podcast of all time since it first aired in 2014. The true crime podcast follows a journalist as she reopens a mysterious murder case of an American high school girl in 1999.









While the case was closed with the imprisonment of her ex-boyfriend, the binge worthy series expertly turns the narrative on its head with unparalleled journalistic rigour as it moves back and forth between his alibi and others involved.

Hang on to the edge of your seat with suspense as the lines between this seemingly black-and-white case get blurred with every episode.





The Tim Ferris Show | Genre: Business





This namesake podcast of the world-famous productivity guru and author of The 4-hour Workweek is often considered to be the first ever business podcast to reach over 100 million downloads.





There is something for everyone as this podcast has seen actors, life coaches and top business executives spill the beans on their views and secrets on what it takes to get to the next level across the most important aspects of your life.

Yorked | Genre: Sports (Cricket)





If you are one of those cricket fans who take their passion beyond the stats and form of those players in the latest lineup, this podcast offers welcome food for thought across various facets and timelines around Indian cricket.





From India’s maiden Test series triumph in Pakistan to what’s in store for India’s Women’s team, Yorked features prominent sports journalists present their hard-earned and nuanced insights that bring out the soul of the game in India.





For those looking for something that covers the day-to-day events with expert analysis, espncricinfo has its Match Analysis and Spotlight podcasts that can help you cut the signals from the noise around the gentleman’s game.









If you are a football fanatic looking for something lighthearted, tune into The Corner Flag where a Manchester United fan, a Liverpool fan, a Chelsea fan and an Everton fan from India get together to discuss the latest football trends in a hilarious conversational atmosphere.





It was almost like you’re meeting your closest friends in the pub. For those looking for expert analysis on the sport, with special emphasis on the English Premier League, you can tune into the Guardian Football Weekly. If you can wrap your head around some of the British references, the podcast is as witty and entertaining as it is informative.

No Such Thing as a Fish | Genre: Trivia, Comedy





Did you know that ice cream is solid, liquid and gas all at the same time, or that Dalai Lama is frightened of caterpillars? Trivia lovers can dive into a treasure trove of facts and more by tuning into No Such Thing as a Fish - a podcast hosted by the team of researchers at BBC’s legendary trivia show, QI.





Each episode of the podcast is a conversational format accompanied by the sharp wit and humorous takes of the presenters. Pair with a chore that you hate like washing the dishes, and by the end of the hour, you’ve breezed through that unavoidable task, and satiated your curiosity at the same time.

Accel India Insights | Genre: Startups









The calling to be an entrepreneur is a special one that has no easy paths to success. To help entrepreneurs with insights on all things connected to startups, right from securing funding to selecting your dream team, the partners at venture capital firm Accel speak with well-known startup founders to share stories of their whirlwind journeys.





Whether you are a new or seasoned entrepreneur, or just curious on what makes entrepreneurs tick, this podcast touches on everything needed to survive and thrive in the startup world in India.

Backlisted | Genre: Books









If you are thirsting for a book that does not figure on any of the top 100 reading lists of famous publications, look no further. Hosted by an English publisher-writer duo, Backlisted features novelists, journalists, editors and writers who are above all, book lovers first.





Every episode features guests engaging in stimulating conversation on a lesser-known book of a famous author, or an underrated writer who did not get his due from the history books. Even though their tastes are Eurocentric, Backlisted is the podcast for the bookworm in you.

Finding Fred | Genre: Politics, Biography





Democracies in the past few years have witnessed the polarisation of its citizens to such an extent that the exercise has been relegated to shouting matches. In such a situation, qualities like empathy and understanding are falsely seen as weaknesses for giving into the views on the other side.





A lot of Americans found solace in Fred Rogers -- an American children's TV show host who taught millions of children to be the best version of ourselves through his empathy and deep understanding of human nature.





In Finding Fred, the host digs deep into the life and prolific career of Fred Rogers to share his insights on how to live through these difficult times with kindness and compassion for one another.