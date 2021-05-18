PUBG’s Indian version Battleground Mobile India opens pre-registration; check details here

PUBG developer Krafton has started accepting pre-registrations for its updated Indian version — Battleground Mobile India — starting today, Tuesday, May 18.

However, the pre-registrations are only open only for Android-powered devices. The company has not released details for iOS devices yet.

Earlier, in September 2020, the Indian government had banned PUBG in the country along with several other Chinese apps. It had said that PUBG mobile application, along with the other banned apps, were engaged in activities that are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity, defence, and security of the country.

Addressing the privacy concerns of fans and the government, Battleground Mobile India publisher, in a statement, said, “With privacy and data security being a top priority, Krafton will be working with partners to ensure data protection and security at each stage. This will ensure privacy rights are respected, and all data collection and storage will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India and for players here.”

Battleground Mobile India registrations start today

The app will come loaded with diverse maps with different terrains in a virtual setting. Developers have utilised the capabilities of Unreal Engine 4 to bring alive fantastic worlds, augmented by 3D sound, building an immersive experience.

How to pre-register for Battleground Mobile India

PUBG fans can register for the new Indian version of the game Battleground Mobile India by visiting the Google Play store link and clicking on the ‘Pre-Register’ button.

Designed exclusively for India, the new game needs a minimum system requirement of Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM.

The application will have exclusive India specific in-game events, outfits, and features and will have its own esports ecosystem.

Besides monthly content updates, Battleground Mobile India will be home to a regular stream of tournaments and leagues. The app will also come with rewards for players completing pre-registration. These include the Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG.