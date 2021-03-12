Sequoia Capital's Rajan Anandan 'feels good' and he cannot hide it

By Debolina Biswas|12th Mar 2021
Rajan Anandan, Managing Director of Sequoia Capital India, was recently seen grooving to James Brown's 'I Feel Good' in a video posted by Surge.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Surge — Sequoia Capital India's rapid scale-up programme — posted from its Twitter handle a never-seen-before avatar of Rajan Anandan, on Friday, March 12. The Managing Director of Sequoia Capital India is seen grooving to James Brown's I Feel Good in the video.

Surge posted: "In case you didn't know it, Rajan Anandan is super excited about all the amazing applications that are coming through."

The video is an attempt to call for potential entrepreneurs and startups to be a part of Sequoia India's Surge cohort.


Within just a couple of hours of the tweet being posted, it became the talk of the town on the social media platform, and among entrepreneurs and business leaders. Rajesh Sawhney, Co-founder and CEO of InnerChef, commented "This is so funny; well done guys."


Users poured in comments praising the investor. One of the users wrote, "Hands down the most sporting leader in the VC world," and yet another said, "I'd apply to Surge JUST for this Rajan!"


Upasana Sharma, Director of TiE Delhi-NCR, retweeted the video, writing: "With a boss like this we don't survive. We thrive!"

ALSO READ

Rajan Anandan’s tips to startups on surviving the coronavirus crisis

Piyush Gupta, MD - Strategic Development at Sequoia India wrote, "This rounds off Rajan's considerable talents perfectly." VC at Sequoia India, Shailendra Singh said, "I am equally excited about Surge 05 but Rajan is next level."

An initiative by Sequoia India, Surge helps clear the hurdles of raising the initial rounds of investments for early-stage startups. Entrepreneurs who join Surge get access to capital, community, company building support, and cross-border experience, to launch or accelerate their companies.


A bi-annual acceleration programme, Surge invests in companies that are based in, or are building for, the Indian and Southeast Asian markets. Every Surge cohort accommodates 10 to 20 startups and the cohorts run for 16 weeks.

Surge invests $1-2 million in all the participating companies at the beginning of the programme, in the form of equity.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Here’s how to maintain a healthy lifestyle for people who work a 9 to 5 job

South Sensation: With 3.5 million subscribers and over 500 Million views, YouTuber Madan Gowri shines a light on social issues

Best of 2020: Top Indian movies released on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more

'Magnolia Bakery shot to fame with one-minute footage of Carrie Bradshaw in one episode of a TV series': Zonu Reddy, co-founder Spago foods on their franchise in Bengaluru

Daily Capsule
Winning stories of women headlined The MAKERS Conference, India 2021
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Here’s how to maintain a healthy lifestyle for people who work a 9 to 5 job

From working at McDonald’s to becoming a tattoo artist to Bollywood stars and holding a Guinness World Record – the journey of Lokesh Verma

Netflix’s 'Bombay Begums' puts the spotlight on conflicted women in the big, bad city of Mumbai, but with mixed results

Michelle Obama is knitting and thinking about retiring from public life

Second mystery monolith spotted in India, this time in a Mumbai garden

How this 28-year old influencer and entrepreneur is fueling the blooming personalised gifting industry

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

19

Mar

MAESTRO: The Best Manager

Virtual

View Details