Be the best version of yourself: educationist Meenal Arora

Meenal Arora, Director, Shemrock Group of Schools and Founder-Director, Shemford Schools is an award-winning researcher, author, parenting expert and educationist. Among her many awards is the Prestigious #100 Women Achievers Award from the Ministry of Child & Women Development, Govt. of India. A proponent of stress-free learning, she has led the Shemrock and Shemford Group of Schools to become one of South Asia’s Fastest Growing School Chain with an entry into the Limca Book of Records for the ‘Most Schools Opened in the Shortest Possible Time’. Her articles are regularly featured in leading magazines, newspapers and online portals. Here are her responses to our Proust questionnaire…









What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Spending time with my family.





What is your greatest fear?

The fear of the unknown





What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

I am always trying to look for perfection.





What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Laziness. I don’t like it when people procrastinate.





Which living person do you most admire?

Nita Ambani.





What is your greatest extravagance?

Travelling to exotic locations and staying in high-end luxurious hotels.





What is your current state of mind?

Composed.





What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Honesty. People are always talking about it, preaching it but seldom practising it.





On what occasion do you lie?

I don’t lie but if the situation demands to be diplomatic, I make sure it should not hurt anyone.





What do you most dislike about your appearance?

Nothing. I am happy the way God has blessed me to be.





Which living person do you most despise?

Nobody. Despise is a strong word.





What is the quality you most like in a man?

Chivalry.





What is the quality you most like in a woman?

Poise.





Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

If you want something as desperately as your next breath, you will mostly get it.





What or who is the greatest love of your life?

My family.





Which talent would you most like to have?

The talent to sing well and play any musical instrument.





If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

I would like to have a more relaxed disposition. I always worry about small things. I would like to be more tolerant of mistakes.





What do you consider your greatest achievement?

My ability to execute things smoothly keeping in mind the minutest details.





If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?

I would like to come back as the Prime Minister of the country so that I have the power to bring a change. I would get the opportunity to run the country systematically the way I run my organisation.





Where would you most like to live?

In a relaxed and fresh atmosphere, preferably on a beach.





What is your most treasured possession?

Compassion and faith of my loved ones.

What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

When you lose all hope.





What is your favourite occupation?

My current occupation. I absolutely love what I do.





What is your most marked characteristic?

Precision





What do you most value in your friends?

Compassion





Who are your favourite writers?

Robin Sharma.





Who is your hero of fiction?

Chhota Bheem because he is an excellent role model for children. He is the perfect amalgamation of brains, values and strength. His polite manners, his determination in face of adversities make him a hero and that’s why we have selected him as our Brand Ambassador.





Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Indira Gandhi due to her strong-will and determination. She was the first female Prime Minister of India and an inspiration to many.





Who are your heroes in real life?

APJ Abdul Kalam as he worked tirelessly for the country and achieved his dreams against all odds.





What is your favourite name?

Kanav, it’s my son’s name. It means wise and intelligent.





What is it that you most dislike?

When people lie habitually as they don’t have the guts to speak the truth.





What is your greatest regret?

Unintentionally hurting a loved one and knowing no matter how hard I try, things are never going to be the same ever again!





How would you like to die?

Contented, with no regrets.





What is your favourite journey?

Driving through the Highlands in Scotland.





What is your motto?

Be the best version of yourself. Success is not achieved in a day. It takes years of perseverance, hard work and dedication!



