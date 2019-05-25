No more Game of Thrones? 5 shows to fill the dragon-shaped hole in your hearts

One Song of Ice and Fire, eight seasons, 73 episodes, and now our watch has ended!





For close to a decade, HBO’s cult favourite Game of Thrones has enjoyed an unmatched popularity all over the world. As we, the loyal followers of George R. R. Martin’s fantasy world, devoted ourselves to the many twists and turns in the story of Westeros, the show served us back with moments of unadulterated emotions.





We celebrated with the North, wept for the Starks, suffered with the Machiavellian Cersei, learnt our lessons with the wise Tyrion, flew high with the Mother of Dragons, and enjoyed delving over the ins and outs of Westeros with Bran. It’s been a nine-year-long bittersweet run, mostly heartwarming if you leave out the much-talked-about flaws of the final season.





Even then, as the credits roll for the last time, a question surfaces: is it really over? Of course, there are a bunch of Game of Thrones spin-offs in the making, but there is still time before they actually make their onscreen appearance.

















Fret not for we have curated a bunch of shows that will act as the perfect cleansers. From comic police procedurals to other-worldly drama, here’s your post-GoT watch list.





Sacred Games - Season 2





What Game of Thrones is to the world, Sacred Games is to the Indian viewer! Netflix’s first original series for India became an instant hit when it debuted in 2018. All thanks to its riveting plot, a star-studded cast, and a background score that sends literal chills down the spine.





The first season, based on a section of Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name, introduced us to the dark underbelly of Bombay (or Mumbai as we know it today), against the backdrop of a cat-and-mouse chase between Saif Ali Khan’s Sartaj Singh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ganesh Gaitonde. While not much is known about the upcoming season of Sacred Games, from the looks of the teaser and the stellar new cast addition - Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey, and Pankaj Tripathi – one thing is sure, the action is just picking up the steam.





While Netflix is yet to set a release date for the second season, we reckon you start so that you can be all caught up in time.





Stranger Things - Season 3





There’s hardly a dull moment in the town of Hawkins in Indiana. And this summer, things are about to get intense for Eleven and her friends, once again. Starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, and Millie Bobby Brown, the sci-fi horror, has been a pop culture sensation since its premiere in 2016.





Its signature 80s background score, an otherworldly reality, an alternate dimension called the Upside Down, and a monstrous government facility on a bizarre agenda.





The only things missing – romance and fireworks – have also been rolled into the upcoming season, premiering on July 4.





Big Little Lies - Season 2





Two words – Meryl Streep.





With Hollywood top guns like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz coming together, there has been no dearth of drama in Monterey. The pish posh city where the story of these otherwise perfect-looking women is set.





But scratch the surface, and you will see that their lives are only a mirage. Behind the social gatherings and the fundraisings, is deep-set emotional turmoil, faltering relationships, and a murder investigation.





As if there was any less excitement, bringing her own brand of firework in the much-anticipated second season (out in June) is multiple Academy Award winner Meryl Streep. And guess what, she plays Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Celeste’s now-dead husband – setting the stage for ample drama post-GoT. Need we say more?





Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Season 6





Axed by Fox, saved by NBC. Season 6 just wrapped up and soon it will be making its way to Netflix (hear that, fans in India?). NYPD’s best detectives have kept us on the edge of our seats with one misadventure after another.





As the Golden Globe-winning comedy preps for its sixth turn, however, here’s all you need to know – there’s a twisty plot ahead, some serious tackling of social issues, and an abundance of Jake Peralta moments.





The Crown - Season 3





The critically-acclaimed historical drama, chronicling the life of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II and the other royals during her time, is taking a leap into the late 1960s.





This means along with the shift in the timeline, there is going to be a change of faces. After an unforgettable, two seasons-long reign, actor Claire Foy is passing on the baton to Oscar-winning Olivia Colman. As for Prince Philip, prepare to see Tobias Menzies slip into the royal robe while Helena Bonham Carter replaces Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret.





There are a couple of new additions as well as the period drama steps into modern times, offering a sneak-peek into the lives of a young Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, and Princess Diana.





While these are some of the most-awaited premieres of this year, a bunch of other shows and much-talked-about seasons have already aired (or are streaming). We are talking about Fox’s Lucifer, Sex Education and Russian Doll on Netflix, and Apple TV’s Top of the Morning series. And they are sure to keep you binging until fresh arrivals.





