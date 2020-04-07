We may be currently stuck at home due to the 21-day lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic but it is very important to have a fitness regime in place.





According to various researches, being sedentary not only has a detrimental effect on physical health, but also affects mental health. Working out regularly and being physically active can help lower stress and blood pressure, reduce the risk of stroke, and prevent the onset of diabetes.





Our immune system works effectively when it flushes out bacteria from our lungs and airways, increases white blood cell counts, and raises our body temperature.









Many of us might also be feeling bogged and getting depressed during the lockdown. Being active helps in lowering the stress hormones like cortisol and helps in releasing the feel-good hormone, endorphin.





Shaun T, an American fitness trainer, motivator, and television personality led on with some motivation for the week for people who have been self-isolating themselves.





Here are a few YS Weekender-recommended fitness tips to keep you healthy during these unprecedented times.

Eating healthy

While we are at home and we try to learn one skill or the other, cooking has emerged as one of the top favourites among the lot.





A healthy diet can help in reducing the chances of cardiovascular ailments, diabetes, obesity, as well as depression and anxiety.





As long as we keep the processed foods that are high in sugar at arm’s length and follow a diet that comprises complex carbohydrates that are found in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, we will be on the road to good health.





Foods that are rich in vitamins and minerals like iron, zinc, and selenium helps in releasing the ‘happiness’ chemicals in the brain such as serotonin and dopamine. A lot of green, leafy vegetables, as well as poultry products, help in providing Vitamin B which helps combat depression.





Yogurt can also help in keeping our gut healthy.

Sleeping soundly

Maintaining a proper sleep cycle should be a top priority during this period. A good night of sleep will help our bodies repair its cells, clear toxins, consolidate our memories, and process information.





Sleep deprivation can have major health impacts such as negatively affecting our psychological health and emotional intelligence. For most people, six to nine hours of sleep per night is enough.





Studies suggest that doing meditation before sleeping helps in collecting all the information and calming the brain, before going to bed. There are various apps available on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store that can help in carrying out a short period of meditation.





During the lockdown, remember to maintain a proper sleep pattern and wake up at a proper time. This will help in maintaining a normal routine throughout the day. Further, limiting the electronic screen time before going to sleep can also help.

Working out

While working out in the open is not an option now, there are a lot of home workouts that can keep our physical and mental health in optimum condition,





If you are already familiar with using a treadmill or a cycle at home, you can continue exercising for 30 minutes per day. You can also do moderate movement exercises, breaking it 10 minutes in the morning, afternoon, and in the evening, as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).





Taking a dig on the word ‘quarantine’, Cricketer Hardik Pandya motivated his fans to not just sit around, but also workout.





While we are socially isolating ourselves during the pandemic, many fitness experts – ranging from the fields of Yoga, Pilates, personal trainers, Zumba trainers – all have started their online classes (some of them for free), which can be availed during this period. All one needs to have a yoga mat or a towel on the floor and a strong internet connection.





You can also walk up and down the staircase in your home or building (if you have one), jog in one place, do jumping jacks, sit-ups, and push-ups at home. You can also take out your skipping rope and start skipping in an open area in your home.





In case you need some more motivation, watch out Shilpa Shetty. In her latest Instagram post, the B-town actor posted a video of her mother (who according to her, suffers from diabetes) and his son, working out together.





Social distancing, virtual connection

Though we cannot meet our friends and family freely now social media has helped us stay connected with each other.





We can still keep in touch with our friends and families over voice calls, video calls, messengers, and social media platforms.





Following the same, Katrina Kaif shared some workout techniques with her fans on Instagram, where she and her friend are seen working together but at their homes.





Now more than ever, staying connected with our loved ones is as important as following a healthy diet, sleeping well, and engaging in physical exercise.