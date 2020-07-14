Google CEO Sundar Pichai turns to YouTube to prepare paneer makhani

Sundar Pichai's address at 'Google for India' virtual event was replete with anecdotes on the role of technology not just in his own life but also of those around him.

By Press Trust of India
14th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

"To learn to prepare dishes like paneer makhani or pizza with kids, I turned to YouTube for help over the last few weeks," Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on Monday, as he delved into the role of technology not just in his own life but also in the lives of those around him.


While noting that grocery delivery services have been invaluable, the India-born CEO in a lighter vein remarked that his grandmother might be missing haggling over the price of vegetables in person.
Pichai Google

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Also Read

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announces a $10B ‘Google for India Digitisation Fund’


Pichai's address at 'Google for India' virtual event was replete with personal anecdotes on the role of technology.


"From the excitement of young people using the latest apps and services, to the ways people are using smartphones to improve lives in rural villages, to the more than 2,500 Indian YouTube creators who each have over a million subscribers... I've actually turned to some of these creators for help over the last few weeks for example, to learn how to make dishes like paneer makhani or pizza with my kids," he said.


YouTube is part of Google group. The global pandemic has "supercharged" the adoption of digital tools, he said, adding that a case in point is digital payments, that has enabled families across India to access goods and services during lockdowns.


"For them, grocery delivery services have been invaluable though I'm sure my grandmother misses haggling over the price of her vegetables in person," Pichai said.


Pichai, who is also the CEO of Alphabet Inc, reminisced that technology provided a window to the world outside his own, even as he was growing up.

"It also brought us closer together as a family. Every evening we were drawn to the television by Doordarshan's special rendition of 'Sare Jahan Se Accha'. I tried to explain this to my colleagues the other day, but I eventually gave up and just showed it to them on YouTube," he said.

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

‘Your legacy is determined by the difference you make in the world’ Sridhar G, Founder, Deeksha

Asha Chowdary

Mouthwatering moments: 5 easy mango based recipes to try at home

Urvi Jacob

Men, this is for you – a power dressing 101 to survive the corporate jungle

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Jobs roundup] Work at Google India with the tech giant ready to invest Rs 75k Cr in the country

Rishabh Mansur
Daily Capsule
Thyrocare CEO breaks down healthcare's battle against COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

The voice from Kashmir: Meet Baabarr Mudacer, the YouTube sensation with a heart of gold

Palak Agarwal

Actor Sonu Sood turns author with a book on his work with migrants during coronavirus

Press Trust of India

Step up to fame: Here’s how dancers Shakir and Rihan Khan wowed the judges on America’s Got Talent

Asha Chowdary

DIY beauty: Here are some tips from aromatherapist Blossom Kochhar on how to look well-groomed at home

Blossom Kochhar

Chef's table: Here’s how to stock your pantry during the lockdown

Deepa Kannan

Breaking the beauty barrier: Meet Shraddha Gurung, a body positivity influencer and mental health advocate

Urvi Jacob

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Jul 20 2020

ASSOCHAM MASTER CLASS FOR STARTUPS ON INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS (IPR)

Online
Thu Jul 23 2020

Remote+ - Moving Beyond WFH

Virtual
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom