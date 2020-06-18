In memoriam: Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput with his top 10 quotes

As we fondly remember the young and talented actor, here are the top 10 quotes by Sushant Singh Rajput.

By Trisha Medhi
18th Jun 2020
The recent demise of ‘Kai Po Che’ starrer Sushant Singh Rajput has left his fans heartbroken. 


Apart from being a talented actor, Sushant, who hailed from Patna, cleared as many as 11 engineering entrance exams and pursued a degree in Mechanical Engineering at Delhi College of Engineering. He had also won a national-level Olympiad in Physics.


While in Delhi, he joined Shiamak Davar's dance classes where he did a lot of shows. Gradually, he realised his interest in acting and dropped out of the engineering course during his fourth year to pursue a career in Bollywood.
Sushant Singh Rajput
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played Dhoni on screen, dies at 34


He starred in 10 feature films, including Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore, among others. His last release was Netflix film Drive (2019).


One of his best films, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, also got him nominated for the Filmfare Best Actor award in 2014. The film was a box-office hit, and Sushant earned many accolades for his role.


He was a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan, and was often compared with the superstar, as both made a successful transition from television to the big screen.


On his demise, SRK tweeted, "He loved me so much... I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm, and his full happy smile. This is extremely sad."


As we fondly remember the young and talented actor, here are 10 quotes by Sushant Singh Rajput about life and living...


“The closest synonym of happiness is excitement, and you can generate it by doing something that you can’t completely comprehend. This understanding makes the process rich and exciting.”


“Everybody is in a hurry to decode you in a certain way, and then they expect you to adhere to their definition. How can they possibly do that when you yourself are finding it hard to discover yourself?”


“To be able to make statements, you need to be confident about what you think. You need to have a sense of right and wrong.”


“If you are seeing something for the first time, one of your first reactions should be fascination.”


“No matter what you achieve, what you want to aspire to be, or how famous and powerful you become, the most important thing is whether you are excited about each and every moment of your life because of your work and people around you.”


“If you spend time with your loved ones, you get the energy to do your job better.”


“Whatever dream you have, be sure that it is going to happen, and then forget about it. Then you have to come back to the present and be there 100 per cent.”


“We should never forget the inevitable, as we will lose everything eventually. So why fret over any kind of security? The idea is to just fly and experience it all while it lasts.”


“The best thing is to accept the circumstances, not take them personally, deal with them, stop complaining, and give everything your best.”


“I think we are all insecure, and there is nothing wrong in accepting that.”

(Edited by Suman Singh)

