Unthinkable Benefits of Social Media

Social media has been facing a backlash ever since it gained popularity. It has been accused of making us more antisocial, less confident, and even depressed. This is because people fail to see how it can actually provide real and optimum benefit if its advantages are properly recognised. Thanks to technology, we are now more connected than ever before. It is how we use that connectivity though that is important.

When the potential of real-time communication is used for a good cause, the benefits can be enormous. Here are some overlooked advantages of social media which are indeed, and actually, making human lives easier:

Creating social consciousness

Let’s take the example of how social media came to our rescue during the second wave of the pandemic. From busting fake news to connecting people with the right resources, social media was an essential and important source of information for many of us.

Additionally, social media is a great place to be inspired by those who are working towards bringing in change. Content related to sustainability, environment, climate change are making a huge difference to the way people think about their actions.

There are many social media influencers who share meaningful content and spread awareness. This, in turn, makes social media a place where people can inspire each other to be a better version of themselves.

Increasing productivity

There was a time when social media was treated as a means of escaping reality, but today, it has become an important part of people’s lives. Now, it depends on the people whether they want to criticize it or to make the best use of it.

Using social networking as a tool can widely help in increasing accessibility and productivity. Tasks that used to take a long time to be completed can now be done accurately in seconds with such a wide network. It saves time and people can fit other important tasks into their schedules.

Democratising the power of influence

To be able to influence was a privilege that was only available to a minute percentage of the world. Like in the entertainment industry, there used to be just a few people that were able to reach millions. Only the affluent society had access to the power of networking. But that is not the case today.

With social media, even a person sitting in a remote village can entertain millions and can become a part of influencing society. In a way, it makes the ability to influence democratic.

Stay Updated Explore the other side of an entrepreneur in our weekly #YSWeekender Column Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

ALSO READ Five types of influencers that grew in 2021

Connecting instead of promoting

These days, all the popular brands are on social media. Some brands use social media as a spigot of self-promotion and only say what their investors want to hear. However, this is not the right way to make the best use of the internet.

Using social networking, brands can connect to the audience on a personal level instead of simple and direct promotion. They interact, answer questions, and build relationships.

Encouraging entrepreneurship

There was a time when businesses had to pay large sums of money to advertising companies or for billboards just to get some visibility and recognition. Social media provides an opportunity for visibility that the world has never seen before.

Everyone gets an equal chance on this platform from someone who sells handmade toys to someone who offers creative website templates.

One can not only get incredibly high amounts of reach, but they can also do it without paying a single penny. This makes social media a very helpful tool for entrepreneurs, and it encourages them to try harder.

Fundraising and charity

One’s social network can be used to raise money for a good cause. Organisers can promote fundraising campaigns and get their followers involved in donating money. Charities are using social media in these ingenious ways, both to raise awareness about an issue and to get donations.

Getting social support

Humans tend to seek validation from others to feel better about themselves. Years ago, if people were interested in a quirky subject or were grappling with who they were as a person, they often felt marginalised and alone.

Social networking helps them in getting support. They can connect with people who share similar thoughts and concerns and feel validated and secure in who they are. Now, people are not afraid to show their flaws on the internet, in fact, it helps them feel positive and confident.

Increasing happiness with personal expression

When people do not get an opportunity to express themselves, or they do not know other people with similar passions or interests as theirs, they begin to wonder if there is something wrong with them.

With a wide social network that provides a platform for self-expression, they can share their thoughts and talents with the whole world and express their feelings with creative freedom. By getting avenues for being authentic and true to themselves, people become content with who they are and happier overall.

Technology is a terrible master but a wonderful servant. We can either condemn it or accept it and use its tools to make our lives more efficient.

Rather than considering it an option, we should master it and turn social media into a source of positive, motivating emotions and use it to increase our productivity. Stop being enslaved by social media, and make it work for you instead.

Edited by Anju Narayanan Edited by Anju Narayanan

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)