Raise a toast to your favourite dram on World Whisky Day

Scotch whisky is one of the most celebrated spirits across the world today and one can find several occasions to enjoy a peg of their favourite whisky. But the one day, that whisky is officially celebrated is ‘World Whisky Day (WWD)’, which falls on May 16 this year.





First founded in 2012 by whisky consultant Blair Bowman, the day is an annual celebration of the spirit and usually takes place on the third Saturday of May each year.

World Whisky Day is the celebration of all things whisky, however you like to enjoy it - on the rocks, with a mixer, or as a cocktail. This day is all about making whisky enjoyable for all and raising a toast to this spirit.





So, this World Whisky Day during the lockdown, be your own bartender and enjoy your favourite whisky, just the way you like it.





In an interaction with Brandon Toborg, Diageo Reserve Brand Ambassador - East Region, he tells YSWeekender about the different kinds of whisky, how to celebrate the World Whisky Day and more…

What are the different types of whisky?

Single malt and blended scotch tend to be the most popular ones around the world. Every country that makes a whisky has its own guidelines for the styles created for the liquid.

What is the difference between whisky with an 'e'?

The only difference is the choice of the distiller. Only Scotland has a rule of never using an E.





How can the day be celebrated this year during the pandemic?

The world could celebrate World Whisky day with great photo of a good whisky cocktail, posted on Instagram with fun hashtags.

Why is whisky so popular-- is it the taste or potency or anything else?

The liquid is popular because people are willing to learn and educate themselves about the spirit and have thus created more of an appreciation for it.

Can whisky be paired with food like wine?

Absolutely, whisky dinners have been one of my favorite things to do over the last 15+ years. You can create 5 dishes based on 1 whisky, or 5 dishes off 5 different whiskies. The choice is yours.





What is the future of whisky in our country?

We will start seeing far more higher end whiskies inside cocktail menus, as well as more refined Indian-produced whisky.





Why not commemorate the day by setting up your own party? Here are some recipes of fine whisky cocktails, curated by The Brand Ambassadors of Diageo India, that you can make easily at home….





JOHNNIE GINGER & HONEY





Ingredients:

60 ml Johnnie Walker Black Label

15 ml fresh ginger juice

½ spoon honey

10 ml lime juice

Soda Water





Method

Stir well and mix in all ingredients.

Add a slice of lemon as garnish.





TALISKER SOUR

Ingredients:

50 ml Talisker 10 YO

2 tsp orange marmalade (You can use any Jam and Preserves)

10 ml Lime Juice / 10 ml Apple Cider Vinegar

2 dash Angostura Bitters





Method

Put all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice.

Shake well until the outside of the shaker is frosted.

Strain into a rock glass with fresh ice.

Garnish with Dill leaves or Orange Twist.





WOODY APPLE

Ingredients:

60 ml Black Dog Black Reserve

60 ml Apple Juice

3 Apple wedges

Method

Fill the glass with ice

Pour the whisky with an equal amount of apple juice and stir well

Sprinkle some cinnamon dust over it. (Optional - Torch it to bring out the warm, woody aroma)

Garnish with apple wedges









YES, WE CRAN

Ingredients:

Black & White 12YO: 45 ml

Cranberry juice 60 ml

Lime juice 10 ml





Method

Build all the ingredients into a highball glass with ice and stir well.

Garnish with orange peel.





THE SINGLETON OLD FASHIONED

Ingredients:





50 ml The Singleton of Glendullan 12 YO

10 ml Simple Syrup or Honey

2 Angostura Bitters





Method

• Fill a mixing glass with good quality ice cubes.

• Add all ingredients and keep stirring for 20 seconds.

• Strain into a chilled glass with fresh ice cubes

• Garnish with an Orange Twist