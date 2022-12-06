Close to 100 startups to pitch their business to investors at Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2022

The sixth edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF), to be held at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park from December 17 to 18, will give an opportunity to over 100 startups and entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to investors.





Organised by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), the event will have workshops, talks, and activities for entrepreneurs to help take their business to the next level.





The team at Sheraa will help facilitate the pitches to investors like Shorooq Ventures, Emirates Development Bank, Dtech Ventures, and Crescent Enterprises Ventures. It also will organise a pitch competition with the Sharjah Business Women Council, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Authority, and Sharjah Media city.





According to several media reports, close to 15 startups--three from the women-led track, six from the tech startups track, three from tourism startups, and three from creative and media startups will get a chance to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges comprising industry experts.





The startups also get to win cash prizes, which will help them fast-track their growth and get Sheraa's support and access to partners and investors. The startups will be shortlisted on the basis of building innovative solutions for their markets, unique tech or innovation, scalable plan and model, impact on the market, and overall uniqueness.