Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Abu Dhabi's Chimera Capital, Alpha Wave Global Launch $2B credit fund

By Pooja Rajkumari
November 08, 2022, Updated on : Tue Nov 08 2022 05:27:19 GMT+0000
Abu Dhabi's Chimera Capital, Alpha Wave Global Launch $2B credit fund
The fund will focus on markets in the US, Canada, the UK, EU, and Australia for investment prospects.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Chimera Capital, an asset management firm linked to a member of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, and US-headquartered Alpha Wave Global launched a $2 billion open-ended credit fund, as reported by Forbes Middle East.


Chimera Capital and Alpha Wave Global will jointly manage Alpha Wave Private Credit. The fund will focus on markets in the US, Canada, the UK, EU, and Australia where "capital shortages or idiosyncratic reasons result in attractive investment prospects."

1417 people loved this story

How Peter Schatzberg’s Sweetheart Kitchen found the right fit in the Dubai market


Alpha Wave Private Credit aims to generate current income for investors through originating or participating in private, senior-secured, floating-rate loans for companies looking for credit solutions.


The announcement follows the recent establishment of the Credit Strategies department at Chimera and comes on the back of significant growth across the venture capital, public equity business, as well as our advisory platform, Seif Fikry, CEO of Chimera Capital, said. He added that the fund will enable Chimera to provide investors with differentiated investment opportunities that combine running yield and downside protection, along with upside potential.


"By broadening the product offering through this and other planned launches, we hope to position ourselves at the forefront of the evolving regional asset management industry."

1736 people loved this story

Abu Dhabi's Hub 71, Yahsat to accelerate startup tech use in satellite communications


Rick Gerson, Chairman of Alpha Wave Global, states that there is a clear need and large opportunity across cycles for private credit for both investors who desire yield in a low-risk structure and for companies seeking credit solutions.


Established in 2007, Chimera manages its investment portfolio of listed and unlisted shares in the local and regional capital markets. The Emirati company is a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi’s Royal Group, an investment conglomerate of more than 60 companies whose investments are focused on a range of industries including real estate, construction, FMfast-moving consumer goods, food and beverages, hospitality, aviation, and healthcare.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Masai School raises $10M in Series B, onboards Mithali Raj, Bhaichung Bhutia as investors

Zoho announces new R&D investments, crosses $1B in revenue

doola raises $8M led by Nexus Venture Partners

Ride an EV without buying one

Daily Capsule
What is Tata 1MG’s growth strategy?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

doola raises $8M led by Nexus Venture Partners

Zoho announces new R&D investments, crosses $1B in revenue

Masai School raises $10M in Series B, onboards Mithali Raj, Bhaichung Bhutia as investors

Simplify the customer’s buying journey and go UPI: Razorpay’s mantra on winning Bharat customers

YouTube to roll out Shorts on smart TVs

KKR to invest $400M in decarbonisation platform Serentica Renewables