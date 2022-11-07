Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

Abu Dhabi's Hub 71, Yahsat to accelerate startup tech use in satellite communications

By Sindhu Kashyaap
November 07, 2022, Updated on : Mon Nov 07 2022 09:21:59 GMT+0000
Abu Dhabi's Hub 71, Yahsat to accelerate startup tech use in satellite communications
This partnership will also help identify tech startups that have the potential to advance the UAE's space industry.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem, Hub71, and the Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) announced a collaboration to accelerate the adoption of startup technology in satellite communications. The note said that with this partnership, Yahsat will work with founders at the Hub71 community to advance technological innovations that support the development of the UAE's mobile satellite capabilities.


This partnership will also help identify tech startups that have the potential to advance the UAE's space industry. Hub71 and Yahsat are supported by the Mubadala Investment Company. It will work towards building and contributing to the UAE's economic growth for the next five decades. Yahsat has also appointed Hub71 as its Innovation Partner.


Badr Al-Olama, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Hub71, said, “Our partnership with Yahsat reinforces our commitment to support tech initiatives that create impact for Abu Dhabi. Through this partnership, we will promote economic opportunities and strengthen the UAE's growing position as a leading global hub for technological excellence.”

Hub71-based startup Mental VR, a VR software development company, is the first contract as a part of the Yahsat and Hub71 contracts. The startup will provide VR tech and deliver training programmes for Yahsat personnel in remote locations.

The startups of Hub71 will also work along with global experts from Yahsat and receive mentorship.


Ali Al Hashemi, Chief Executive Officer of Yahsat, stated, “Yahsat is proud to have been a pioneer in the satellite services industry within the UAE, championing the establishment of the nation as a global hub for space tech. Our partnership with Hub71 is aligned with our commitment to building local capabilities and enhancing the national space economy through collaborations with the startup ecosystem. As two UAE entities with a foundational base in Abu Dhabi, we look forward to working together to create greater opportunities for the development and enhancement of the satellite services industry.”

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ride an EV without buying one

Okinawa’s revenue crosses Rs 800 Cr in FY22: Report

Flipkart losses widened to over Rs 7,800 Cr in FY22

Large scale layoffs coming at Facebook's parent company Meta: report

Daily Capsule
Where are you, ‘Meta’-verse?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Co-working firm Awfis plans IPO by December 2023

Flipkart losses widened to over Rs 7,800 Cr in FY22

A unique opportunity for startups to pitch their business ideas to leading Japanese corporates at TechSparks 2022

Greencell receives $55 million financing from leading DFI’S ADB, AIIB

Okinawa’s revenue crosses Rs 800 Cr in FY22: Report

[Funding roundup] Assert AI, Dhiway, Sanfe, Meeraq raise capital