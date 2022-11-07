Abu Dhabi's Hub 71, Yahsat to accelerate startup tech use in satellite communications

Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem, Hub71, and the Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) announced a collaboration to accelerate the adoption of startup technology in satellite communications. The note said that with this partnership, Yahsat will work with founders at the Hub71 community to advance technological innovations that support the development of the UAE's mobile satellite capabilities.





This partnership will also help identify tech startups that have the potential to advance the UAE's space industry. Hub71 and Yahsat are supported by the Mubadala Investment Company. It will work towards building and contributing to the UAE's economic growth for the next five decades. Yahsat has also appointed Hub71 as its Innovation Partner.





Badr Al-Olama, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Hub71, said, “Our partnership with Yahsat reinforces our commitment to support tech initiatives that create impact for Abu Dhabi. Through this partnership, we will promote economic opportunities and strengthen the UAE's growing position as a leading global hub for technological excellence.”

Hub71-based startup Mental VR, a VR software development company, is the first contract as a part of the Yahsat and Hub71 contracts. The startup will provide VR tech and deliver training programmes for Yahsat personnel in remote locations.

The startups of Hub71 will also work along with global experts from Yahsat and receive mentorship.





Ali Al Hashemi, Chief Executive Officer of Yahsat, stated, “Yahsat is proud to have been a pioneer in the satellite services industry within the UAE, championing the establishment of the nation as a global hub for space tech. Our partnership with Hub71 is aligned with our commitment to building local capabilities and enhancing the national space economy through collaborations with the startup ecosystem. As two UAE entities with a foundational base in Abu Dhabi, we look forward to working together to create greater opportunities for the development and enhancement of the satellite services industry.”