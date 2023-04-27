Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Just In

ADDED, Wio Bank partner to support SME growth

The partnership will fast-track the corporate account opening process for SMEs to 48 hours and deliver fast and seamless banking services via Wio Business.

Pooja Rajkumari412 Stories
ADDED, Wio Bank partner to support SME growth

Thursday April 27, 2023,

2 min Read

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has collaborated with Wio Bank to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) manage their finances, payments, and overall business operations.

The partnership will fast-track the corporate account opening process for SMEs to 48 hours and deliver fast and seamless banking services via Wio Business—the business banking application from Wio Bank—including providing an up-to-date view of their financials, Emirates News Agency said in its report.

Additionally, Wio will work closely with the Abu Dhabi SME Hub, Abu Dhabi Residents Office, and TAMM, Abu Dhabi Government Services, to extend banking and business services, including complete digital onboarding and simplified banking solutions to SMEs registered with them.

"SMEs is one of the vital sectors in Abu Dhabi’s economy, contributing 36% of non-oil GDP and employing 46% of the private sector’s workforce. We believe providing convenient and advanced financial and banking services to SMEs will support in enhancing the entrepreneurship ecosystem,” Mouza Al Nasri, Executive Director of SMEs Sector at ADDED, said.

1085 people loved this story

Cybersecurity should be ensured in minutes: BluSapphire CEO

Wio Business provides startups, freelancers, and SMEs access to banking services and innovative beyond-banking services.

The news comes after Wio Bank collaborated with Paymentology in March 2023. An issuer-processor, Paymentology is enhancing the neobank’s innovative banking model with customer-centric card payment services.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Master Prompt Engineering for Free: New Short Course by Andrew Ng and OpenAI

Meet the startup that is democratising financial literacy

Despite the rise of AI, this Delhi startup is betting on human translators

Lokal raises Rs 120 Cr in Series B from Global Brain, Sony Innovation Fund and others

Daily Capsule
Boosting exports for MSMEs
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

AI Terminologies 101: Bayesian Networks - Decoding Uncertainty in AI

Microsoft Designer: Effortless & Professional Designs Made Easy

[Weekly funding roundup April 24-28] VC inflow sees a sharp comeback

Master the Art of Negotiation: Six Effective Strategies for Success