India’s star is rising on the global stage as a beacon of exemplary education innovation at scale. As the world’s most populous country — whose population continues to grow, in contrast to other large education markets like the US — India’s potential is profound. With 3-4% of the GDP spent on education and a $6B edtech market, the country exudes an entrepreneurial spirit and deep-seated culture of lifelong learning that, together, foster innovative approaches to education and upskilling.

It’s no wonder that Indian innovators have architected some of edtech’s most successful disruptors: Physics Wallah, upGrad, Emeritus, LEAD, among many others. As the world enters a new age of AI ubiquity, India continues to establish itself as a global pioneer, innovating at the intersection of AI and education to democratise access, lower costs, and improve learning outcomes. And beyond the extraordinary advancements within the sector itself, the country’s booming IPO market foreshadows enormous opportunity for edtech and its star players, when the time comes.

The momentum is palpable. But can Indian startups continue to help the country prepare its population for the coming decades? How can early-stage innovators find success while blazing their own path? How should investors prepare for the future of Indian edtech IPOs? How does the Indian education innovation ecosystem not just navigate but thrive in the AI era?

The edtech founder community needs a place to gather and learn from respected leaders across “PreK to Gray” learning and skills – from fellow entrepreneurs to government leaders, investors, education decision-makers, and more. The ASU+GSV & Emeritus Summit is just that place for those who want to define the curve of education innovation in India and beyond.

What is the ASU+GSV & Emeritus Summit?

The third annual ASU+GSV & Emeritus Summit exists through a deep partnership among Arizona State University (ASU), the most innovative university in the US for ten years running; Global Silicon Valley (GSV), a global platform driving education innovation and one of the most active global investors in Indian edtech; and Emeritus, the Indian edtech powerhouse pioneering access to world-class education around the world.

The annual event gathers 650+ of India’s and the world’s most important learning and skills leaders who have “All Eyes on India”: edtech founders and CEOs, global tech innovators, policymakers and economic experts, K-12 school system leaders, higher education visionaries, workforce skilling executives, financial advisors and global consultants, and more. This dynamic mix of attendees connects synapses, ignites ideas, and builds relationships in the education innovation ecosystem that may not otherwise occur outside the walls of the summit.

“We have always believed that the magic is in the mix,” says Deborah Quazzo, Co-founder of the ASU+GSV Summit and Managing Partner of GSV Ventures. “We’ve seen the extraordinary progress and partnerships that grow from having everyone in the same room – K-12, higher education, workforce skills, startups, investors – and we’re proud to convene India’s most important ‘PreK to Gray’ leaders and innovators at such a pivotal moment for the country and the global edtech landscape,” she says.

ASU+GSV and Emeritus will host the education innovation summit’s third year in February 2025, with an exciting lineup of innovative thought leaders, important discussions, live demos, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

What to expect

The 2025 education innovation summit will explore “Learning at the Speed of Light” — a new spectrum of possibility enabled by the collision of AI and education — through dozens of provocative sessions and critical conversations across two days.

Topics will range from the state of the Indian IPO market and education as an export to building for Bharat and expanding access to the middle class, and more. Sessions will include:

A transformative vision for the future with Arizona State University President Michael M Crow , who was recently named to the 2024 TIME100 Climate List

, who was recently named to the 2024 TIME100 Climate List Governing AI in the world's largest democracy with OpenAI’s Pragya Misra

Democratising education and building an edtech phenomenon with the founders of Physics Wallah

India’s readiness for the AI era of work with upGrad, Google Cloud, chaabi, and CENTA

and Edtech’s next big leap, unbound by AI, with Wolfram , Turnitin , Degreed , and Open English

, , , and Building an IPO launchpad with Morgan Stanley and IiAS

…and many more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to:

See and be seen with 180+ startups, from established edtech powerhouses to emerging early-stage superstars who are poised to revolutionise the landscape

Network with finance and philanthropic leaders, investors, buyers, and hundreds of change-makers and innovators across “PreK to Gray” education and skills

Experience innovation in action through live demos of cutting-edge products

Meet the summit’s partners, including leaders from Arizona State University, GSV Ventures, Emeritus, HolonIQ, LinkedIn, and more

View the 2025 program here to learn more about the summit’s pressing topics, esteemed speakers, and schedule of sessions.

