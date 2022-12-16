Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Admiral Mobility partners with China's Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group

By Nikita Bameta
December 16, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 16 2022 06:04:20 GMT+0000
Admiral Mobility partners with China's Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group
As part of the agreement, Admiral Mobility plans to bring 5,000 electric commercial vehicles of Geely Farizon to the Middle East.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Dubai-based Admiral Mobility, which provides e-mobility and energy management solutions, has partnered with China's Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group to tap into the demand for ecological transportation in the Middle East.


As part of the agreement, Admiral Mobility has said it will bring 5,000 electric commercial vehicles of Geely Farizon to the Middle East—3,000 electric commercial trucks (6-tonne and 8-tonne) and 2,000 electric Farizon SuperVANs. The company will take the first deliveries of the 8-tonne vehicles in the first quarter of 2023.


Admiral Mobility, in a statement on Zawya, said its focus is to provide an "environmentally-friendly and commercially viable business model" for businesses distributing goods. The company also aims to support public and private sector businesses with charging network requirements, after-sales services, and leasing model arrangements.

 

Frank Bernthaler, Chief Operating Officer, Admiral Mobility, said the partnership with Geely Farizon is an important step towards building a "robust" EV truck portfolio in the region.


According to the Global Electric Mobility Readiness Index, UAE's electric vehicle market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30% between 2022 and 2028.


For press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at gulf@yourstory.com.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Logistics provider Delhivery goes live on ONDC

Zerodha warns revenue, profitability will be hit from FY 2023-24

Reliance Retail arm launches FMCG brand ‘Independence’ in Gujarat

29 quotes from Plato, the Father of Western philosophy

Daily Capsule
Indian EV sector revs up for growth
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Gen Z keen to work in the tech industry, says report

Indian startups yet to unlock trillion-dollar tech market: Elevation Capital report

Freshworks product reorg brings HR software suite under Freshservice

[Weekly funding roundup Dec 12-16] Sharp rise in venture funding inflow

BLS International Services crosses $1B market cap; turns unicorn

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 16, 2022)