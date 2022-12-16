Dubai-based Admiral Mobility, which provides e-mobility and energy management solutions, has partnered with China's Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group to tap into the demand for ecological transportation in the Middle East.





As part of the agreement, Admiral Mobility has said it will bring 5,000 electric commercial vehicles of Geely Farizon to the Middle East—3,000 electric commercial trucks (6-tonne and 8-tonne) and 2,000 electric Farizon SuperVANs. The company will take the first deliveries of the 8-tonne vehicles in the first quarter of 2023.





Admiral Mobility, in a statement on Zawya, said its focus is to provide an "environmentally-friendly and commercially viable business model" for businesses distributing goods. The company also aims to support public and private sector businesses with charging network requirements, after-sales services, and leasing model arrangements.

Frank Bernthaler, Chief Operating Officer, Admiral Mobility, said the partnership with Geely Farizon is an important step towards building a "robust" EV truck portfolio in the region.





According to the Global Electric Mobility Readiness Index, UAE's electric vehicle market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30% between 2022 and 2028.





