Saudi Al Baik opens in Qatar

Amid the festive atmosphere in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Saudi Arabian fast food chain, Saudi Al Baik, has expanded to Qatar.

As per a report by Aljazeera, the fast food chain has entered the Qatar food market with four food trucks, and set up a shop behind the Messila metro station in the capital.





The report suggests that the expansion had been awaited until now partly because of the 2017 Gulf Crisis. Egypt and three of the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)—Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain— had issued a coordinated statement cutting all diplomatic and trade relations with Qatar.





Now, the borders have taken a step back and allowed Saudi residents to visit the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.





Al Baik has been active on TikTok and other social media handles, posting videos of crowd lined up for their orders. This has been adding up to the excitement for the launch. At present, the menu has a single food item: A chicken nuggets meal.





The mega event, which begins in Qatar on Sunday, will continue until December 18, 2022. The launch of the fast food chain adds to the long list of exciting things one can turn to during their stay in Qatar for the tournament.





This step by the fast food chain aligns with most of the food, beverage, and hospitality outlets that have been gearing up for the World Cup, and now stand prepared to host local and international crowd.

As per the report, Al Baik will make its presence permanent and curate the full menu in two months.