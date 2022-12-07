ADNOC signs food catering contracts worth over AED 1B with four UAE companies

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has signed contracts worth over AED 1 billion with four companies to provide food catering services to all ADNOC Group companies until 2027.





The contract was signed with Royal Catering, Apex National Catering, National Corporation for Tourism & Hotels (NCT&H), and Sodexo Kelvin at the inaugural Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition, said a press release.





Over 50% of the value from the four contracts will flow into the UAE economy as a part of ADNOC’s In-Country Value (ICV) programme, the statement added. This will leverage local businesses and the growth and diversity of UAE’s food industry by encouraging further procurement of local food products by the four companies, added the report.





Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said: “Across our onshore and offshore operations, ADNOC and its contractors have significant requirements for high quality food catering services that address the needs of our large and diverse workforce.

\"We are delighted to sign new agreements with four leading local companies, reinforcing our commitment to use domestic suppliers and contractors and ensuring the growth, development, and diversification of local industry.

“By working with local companies and encouraging the use of more made-in-UAE products, we will also support the growth of the UAE food industry, a critical enabler of our national food security strategy,\" he added.





ADNOC is a diversified energy and petrochemicals group, wholly-owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It aims to maximise the value of UAE's hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support its economic growth and diversification.