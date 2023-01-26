Menu
Project Chaiwala partners with Apparel Group to expand retail footprint across GCC

By Nikita Bameta
January 26, 2023, Updated on : Thu Jan 26 2023 14:15:48 GMT+0000
Project Chaiwala partners with Apparel Group to expand retail footprint across GCC
The aim is to facilitate Project Chaiwala's transformation into a global omnichannel tea company. The brand's growth will be spearheaded by Apparel Group.
Fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate Apparel Group has entered into a partnership with Project Chaiwala, a UAE-based homegrown tea company.


With this, the aim is to advance Project Chaiwala's presence in the country and facilitate its transformation into a global omnichannel tea company. The brand's growth will be spearheaded by Apparel Group.


Apparel Group will also explore refurbishments, marked by a novel look and store concept at Project Chaiwala's flagship locations.


Its tea menu is also set to include limited-edition products as well as merchandise collaborations with other lifestyle brands.


This year, Project Chaiwala is also planning to introduce a B2B offering which will comprise a proprietary chai brewing machine as well as an offering (three-in-one sachet) for its GCC-based hospitality customers.


Apparel Group aims to serve as an incubator for local talent and businesses. This partnership is a part of the same. Its five-year plan is to expand Project Chaiwala's retail footprint across GCC and beyond.

Multi-chain cafe Project Chaiwala started in 2017 as a pop-up concept. At present, it has five outlets across UAE. The brand is also looking at launching a line of packaged products that will be sold online and offline.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Kanishk Singh

