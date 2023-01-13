Menu
UAE-based Astra Tech acquires voice calling app BOTIM

By Sindhu Kashyaap
January 13, 2023
UAE-based Astra Tech acquires voice calling app BOTIM
The UAE-based tech firm Astra Tech has acquired the voice calling startup BOTIM to create a super app with messaging and digital payments.
UAE-based tech firm Astra Tech has acquired BOTIM, a messaging and voice over internet protocol (VoIP) solution for the MENA region. With this acquisition, Astra will be relaunching the platform into an ultra app.

The VoIP startup had raised $500 million led by G42.

The relaunch of BOTIM will be spearheaded by Abdallah Abu Sheikh, Founder of Astra Tech. The aim is to create a monolithic app with multiple services and an intuitive interface that also provides customers and merchants with profitable and scalable unit economics.

In a press release, Abdullah stated that the relaunch will focus on creating an all-encompassing app that is accessible to everyone. He added the app will be the first of its kind to simplify interactions by allowing for seamless engagement and transactions.

Astra Tech had also recently acquired fintech company Payby and Rizek, a home cleaning services company. These will also integrate into BOTIM to offer a range of services.
1043 people loved this story

As IIT explores new horizons in the UAE, how will it shape education in the region?

The note stated Astra will continue to pursue other strategic acquisitions for BOTIM while simultaneously working on go-to-market architecture, R&D, and tech.

BOTIM has over 90 million registered users and over 25 million active users. It has also gained popularity as a VoIP in the region, especially since the pandemic. By leveraging BOTIM as the base of the ultra app, Astra Tech aims to reach millions of users.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]

Edited by Kanishk Singh

