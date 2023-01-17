Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

B2B mobility startup Terra raises pre-seed investment from angel investors

By Pooja Rajkumari
January 17, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 17 2023 09:41:15 GMT+0000
B2B mobility startup Terra raises pre-seed investment from angel investors
The new capital will help Terra expand business across the Middle East and globally.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

B2B micro-mobility tech startup Terra has raised an undisclosed amount of pre-seed investment from Saudi Arabian, American, and British angel investors. The UAE-based startup is planning to introduce its fleet of electric motorbikes with a swap-and-drive operations model in the region, said a statement by the company.


Founded in 2021 by serial entrepreneur Husam Zammar, Terra is backed by Dubai International Financial Centre. It provides electric motorbikes to businesses, especially those in the delivery sector.


Terra aims to help companies decrease their carbon footprint with reduced carbon dioxide emissions, improved time efficiency, cost reduction, driver tracking, and operational efficiency.

1040 people loved this story

Ensuring quality checks using tech, Property Check helps buy/rent the right house in UAE

Along with corporate bike rentals, Terra said it will set up smart swapping stations across the UAE. Drivers will be able to use the platform's mobile application to book and switch bike batteries.


Terra said it chose the UAE as its inaugural location as the country has become a hub for innovation and strategic and forward-thinking leadership.


The company plans to build an electric ecosystem that will connect communities and empower electric mobility across the UAE. It plans to expand across the Middle East and globally as part of its growth strategy. 

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

‘Great founders are always on top of their numbers’—15 quotes on entrepreneurs and leaders

This savings app helps users plan for their next jewellery purchase

Prath Ventures raises Rs 50 Cr in first close of Rs 225 Cr maiden fund

How Upsale, India's first AI-based restaurant interactive menu is all set to revolutionise the $68B HoReCa industry

Daily Capsule
Inside gaming studios’ new lobby
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Ecommerce market in India to hit $165B, D2C brands to clock $50B in sales by 2025: Report

Taiwan's Gogoro, India's Belrise to invest $2.5B for battery swapping stations in Maharashtra

WEF launches initiative to unlock $3T a year for climate and nature

WEF establishes purpose-driven metaverse to tackle world's most pressing challenges

Partner with India to make world healthier place: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Darwinbox, NeoGrowth, Chara, others raise capital