Batelco partners with Bahrain Development for SME Society

By Nikita Bameta
February 15, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 15 2023 11:10:00 GMT+0000
Batelco partners with Bahrain Development for SME Society
The partnership is set to benefit the incubators of BDSME by offering special rates for packages of mobile, broadband and devices. The members will be provided with training in communication solutions and technology.
Batelco (Bahrain Telecommunication Company) has partnered with Bahrain Development for SME (BDSME) Society to provide exclusive offers to the latter's members.

The agreement was signed by BDSME Chairman Ahmed Alsaloom and Abdulla Danesh, General Manager—Enterprise at Batelco, according to Zawya. It is set to benefit the incubators of BDSME by offering special rates for packages of mobile, broadband, and devices.

In addition to this, a point of contact will also be assigned to ensure support in service delivery. The members will be provided with training in communication solutions and technology by the point of contact.

The BDSME Society was set up in 2012 with the aim of supporting the Bahrain Economic Vision 2030. At present, it manages and owns four incubators out of about 19 in Bahrain; these include Medical Gulf, Pro-Sky, Bahrain Gate, and Alwani.

A part of Bahrain's Beyon group, Batelco caters to consumers, enterprises, and global markets by giving access to fixed and government mobile telecoms, cloud services, data centre solutions, and internet connectivity.

For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Kanishk Singh

