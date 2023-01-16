Beyon Cyber to acquire cybersecurity firm DTS Solution

Bahrain-based Beyon Cyber is set to acquire Dubai-based cybersecurity firm DTS Solution.





The deal would allow Beyon to grow its portfolio of cybersecurity offerings and expand across geographies, said a note.





The deal was signed by Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chief Digital Growth Officer, Beyon, and Vahe Daghlian, CEO, DTS, at Beyon's campus in Hamala, Bahrain.

Beyon chief said that with the combined strength of more than 60 cybersecurity experts and technology partners and unique managed services, customers will have access to a wide range of cybersecurity services, cyber defence services, security solutions, and fintech security.





The head of DTS said the partnership will help the two companies navigate the cybersecurity industry, which is witnessing a huge digital transformation, in the region and beyond.

Beyon Cyber, a part of the Beyon Group, is a cybersecurity provider to organisations across Bahrain. It operates the Cybersecurity Operations Centre in Bahrain. The Beyon Group has a diverse international portfolio across sectors, such as financial services, IT solutions, govtech, and cybersecurity.





DTS Solution is also a cybersecurity provider in the UAE.