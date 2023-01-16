Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Beyon Cyber to acquire cybersecurity firm DTS Solution

By Pooja Rajkumari
January 16, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 16 2023 05:36:20 GMT+0000
Beyon Cyber to acquire cybersecurity firm DTS Solution
The deal is expected to allow Beyon to grow its portfolio of cybersecurity offerings and expand across geographies.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bahrain-based Beyon Cyber is set to acquire Dubai-based cybersecurity firm DTS Solution.


The deal would allow Beyon to grow its portfolio of cybersecurity offerings and expand across geographies, said a note.


The deal was signed by Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chief Digital Growth Officer, Beyon, and Vahe Daghlian, CEO, DTS, at Beyon's campus in Hamala, Bahrain.

1136 people loved this story

Investments in Saudi firms increased by 72% in 2022 to $987M

Beyon chief said that with the combined strength of more than 60 cybersecurity experts and technology partners and unique managed services, customers will have access to a wide range of cybersecurity services, cyber defence services, security solutions, and fintech security.


The head of DTS said the partnership will help the two companies navigate the cybersecurity industry, which is witnessing a huge digital transformation, in the region and beyond.

1533 people loved this story

Dubai Racing Club to launch metaverse-based gaming platform


Beyon Cyber, a part of the Beyon Group, is a cybersecurity provider to organisations across Bahrain. It operates the Cybersecurity Operations Centre in Bahrain. The Beyon Group has a diverse international portfolio across sectors, such as financial services, IT solutions, govtech, and cybersecurity.


DTS Solution is also a cybersecurity provider in the UAE.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How Upsale, India's first AI-based restaurant interactive menu is all set to revolutionise the $68B HoReCa industry

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 16, 2023)

Beyond Unicorn dreams: the many paths to the entrepreneurship journey

Flatheads’ Ganesh Balakrishnan from down but not out to up and about

Daily Capsule
This National Startup Day, look ahead to the future
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Darwinbox aims to achieve $100M ARR by 2025 with Microsoft partnership

Beyond Unicorn dreams: the many paths to the entrepreneurship journey

Locad, Zlade, Crepdog Crew among others raise capital

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 16, 2023)

How SAP is helping India's startups reach the next level in their scale-up journey

Gaming studios front a new ‘unofficial’ lobby distinct from makers of poker and rummy