BoxcoWorld to invest $27.22M in industrial, logistics warehouse facility

BoxcoWorld FZE, a transportation solutions company, has partnered with DP World to invest $27.22 million in the construction of a modern warehouse facility in Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), a free trade zone in the UAE, according to a Memorandum of Understanding signed by Abdulla Al Hashmi, COO, Parks & Zones, UAE Region.

A new facility will provide warehousing services for customers, offering sorting and repackaging services for imported waste paper from the USA and Europe.

The facility is expected to have a throughput of 15,000 TEUs and will be the first of its kind in the GCC. It will also create a 40,000 CBM robotic racking system for Polymers, a pioneering initiative in the region.

The warehouse facility will efficiently manage import and export cargo with minimal delays, offering customisable on-site storage solutions.

BoxcoWorld Founder Vir Kotak highlighted Dubai, Jebel Ali, and Jafza's strategic geographical and business location as ideal for capitalising on the MoU signing.

"This MoU reflects unwavering dedication in setting new industry standards for innovation and excellence. The facility's technology and tailored solutions along with our extensive knowledge of local logistics intricacies, will add a new dimension to our advanced logistical capabilities, and empower our clients across industries to navigate the challenges of a dynamic marketplace successfully,” he added.

It will foster closer relationships with clients, allowing the company to understand their specific needs and challenges in the import, export, and trading sectors. The facility will also provide customisable storage solutions tailored to clients' requirements.

BoxcoWorld FZE, founded in December 2018, offers ocean freight, overland transportation, air freight, and warehousing services. As a sustainable enterprise, it operates across multiple locations and focuses on providing tailored transportation and material handling solutions.

It collaborates with clients, partners, and vendors to develop intelligent solutions for geographically intricate supply chains.

The facility's industrial bloc will handle the sorting and repackaging of imported waste paper from the USA and Europe, which will then be re-exported to the Indian subcontinent and Far East Asian markets.





