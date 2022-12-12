Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Buna, Benefit sign MoU to facilitate cross-border payments

By Nikita Bameta
December 12, 2022, Updated on : Mon Dec 12 2022 05:40:00 GMT+0000
Buna, Benefit sign MoU to facilitate cross-border payments
The joint venture aims to simplify execution of cross-border payments between Bahrain and the Arab world, while reinforcing use cases such as consumer remittances and digital commerce.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Abdulwahed AlJanahi, Chief Executive of Benefit, and Mehdi Manaa, Chief Executive Officer of Buna, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aiming to interlink their payment services—Buna and Bahrain electronic transfer services.


The MoU was signed at a ceremony hosted by the AMF and was held under the patronage of Rasheed Mohammed Al Maraj, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, and Dr Abdulrahman Bin Abdullah Al Hamidy, Chairman of the Board of ARPCSO.


A press release shared by Zawya stated that the aim is to connect to a network of instant payments services through cutting-edge systems that facilitate instant transfer of cross-border payments, at all times. The companies' focus is also on executing this while following the highest international compliance standards. 


The joint venture aims to simplify execution of cross-border payments between Bahrain and the Arab world and reinforce various use cases such as consumer remittances and digital commerce. This comes as an opportunity to enhance the overall economic integration and strengthen economic ties within the Arab world.


Mehdi Manaa, CEO of Buna, commented, “This key collaboration with Benefit reinforces Buna’s adherence to progress further in the creation of a strategic hub that connects different national instant payment systems from the Arab region and beyond.”


Abdulwahed AlJanahi, CEO of Benefit, felt the innovative initiative will contribute to enhancing and accelerating trade exchange and individual remittances between the countries of the Arab region.


Benefit is the operator of the national electronic payment systems in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Buna is a cross-border payment system operated by Arab Regional Payments Clearing and Settlement Organisation (ARPCSO), which is owned by Arab Monetary Fund (AMF).

Edited by Teja Lele

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Don't follow Western concepts: Ashneer Grover's advice to startup founders

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 12, 2022)

‘Success is a byproduct of consistent efforts’—25 quotes on entrepreneurs and leaders

Angel network FAAD receives SEBI nod to launch Rs 300-Cr alternative investment fund

Daily Capsule
SaaS management startups’ growth spurt; Efficient solar adoption
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 12, 2022)

Angel network FAAD receives SEBI nod to launch Rs 300-Cr alternative investment fund

Logistics startup Shipsy announces first ESOP buyback

No-code apps spell the secret to boost your business’s productivity

No study done on the advantages and disadvantages of foreign investment in MSMEs: Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

GST evasion of Rs 23,000 Cr by gaming companies in April 2019-Nov 2022 period being investigated