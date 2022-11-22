Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Cairo-based digital pharma Grinta raises $8 million in seed round

By Nikita Bameta
November 22, 2022, Updated on : Tue Nov 22 2022 13:44:44 GMT+0000
Cairo-based digital pharma Grinta raises $8 million in seed round
The raised capital will be invested to scale Grinta's full-stack tech platform, further its team and facilitate its growth across the Egyptian market.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Cairo-based digital pharma platform, Grinta has raised $8 million in a seed funding led by ﻿Raed Ventures﻿ and ﻿Nclude﻿. ﻿ Endeavor Catalyst﻿and ﻿500 Global﻿, also participated in this round, bringing Grimta's total funding to $9.5 milllion till date.


Funds raised from this round will be used to scale Grinta's full-stack tech program, expand the team and accelerate growth in the Egyptian market, a report by wamda said.


What does Grimta do?

It is an end-to-end market place that digitises the pharmaceutrical supply chain by empowering independent pharmacies. It has a smooth user experience, giving access to a wide range of traceable phamaceutical and medical products from multiple vendors. Grimta also manages fulfillment of orders, demand planning and inventory financing.


It was founded by Mohamed Azab, Yosra Badr, Ali Youssef and Hamza Mohamed. “Since inception in 2021, Grinta has acquired two companies, PH Store, a similar digital platform in northern Egypt, and EME, a software development company with a solid tech team," said Mohamed Azab, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Grimta, adding that it in last year alone, it registered over 14,000 pharmacies on its platform across seven governorates in Egypt and delivered more than 100,000 orders.


The Egyptian Pharma market

Egypt comprises has efficient local manufacturers, three large distributors and over 3,000 wholesalers all focusing on 60,000 fragmented retail pharmacies. These are yet to be digitised, making it the largest Pharmaceuticals market in Africa, notably, with a size surpassing $6 billion, as per wamda's report.


“By empowering pharmacies to be more efficient at running their business, fixing a broken supply chain end-to-end, and partnering with all stakeholders in the value chain they [Grinta] will realise this vision,” said Wael Nafee, Partner at Raed Ventures.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Glitch on Zerodha platform leaves users angry as they book losses

Bira91 raises $70M in Series D funding from Japan's Kirin Holdings

[Funding roundup] B2B SaaS company Soptle, EV firm Vajram raise early rounds

‘You learn to be a leader in a crisis’—20 quotes on entrepreneurs and leaders

Daily Capsule
PhonePe receives over Rs 740 Cr from parent
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

PhonePe receives over Rs 740 Cr from parent

Genomics startups tread D2C route to push for predictive healthcare

Need affordable, IP-led solutions for climate change: Kalaari Capital's Vani Kola

Nykaa CFO Arvind Agarwal resigns, to leave by end of week

[Scoop] PhonePe receives over Rs 740 Cr capital infusion from Singapore parent

Gaurav Mangla of Pickrr on how to swiftly navigate through the high volume of orders