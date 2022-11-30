Cisco and Apple to facilitate flexible hybrid work in Middle East

US-based tech giant ﻿Cisco﻿ has announced new integrations between Webex—its video conferencing, cloud calling and screen sharing platform—and ﻿Apple﻿ to facilitate flexible hybrid work in the Middle East.





The objective of the collaboration is to offer in-office, remote, and hybrid workers the intuitive tools they require amid the emerging hybrid work strategies.

Mobile Camera Share

The first integration is the Mobile Camera Share, which helps iPhone and iPad users to share content from the rear-facing or front-facing camera via the Webex Meetings mobile app. This will allow them to annotate what they are seeing.





Users can write, draw, and add shapes in real time and during their meetings.





Ahmad Zureiki, Director of Collaboration Business, Cisco Middle East and Africa, said, “Today, people across the Middle East expect flexibility when it comes to work. True hybrid work means being empowered to use your favourite devices to work seamlessly in the office, at home and everywhere in between. The latest collaboration solutions from Webex signify another step towards empowering workforces with greater choice and beyond the office."

Apple’s Continuity Camera

A new feature in macOS Ventura, Apple's Continuity Camera enables Mac customers to use their iPhone as a webcam. With the integration, Webex users can use the camera system on iPhone to unlock video effects like Center Stage, Portrait Mode, and Studio Light.





Webex also supports Desk View in macOS Ventura. It acts like an overhead camera without the need for complicated equipment, showing the user’s face and desk simultaneously.





The collaboration follows Cisco's earlier announcements including Webex for Apple iPad, Apple AirPlay on Webex devices, and Webex Meetings for Apple CarPlay.