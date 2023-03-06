Menu
Silver Line Gate Group is building a $54M facility at Dubai Industrial City

By Nikita Bameta
March 06, 2023, Updated on : Mon Mar 06 2023 08:06:48 GMT+0000
Silver Line Gate Group is building a $54M facility at Dubai Industrial City
The group, which is a supplier of milk powder in the region, will join a community of food manufacturers and processing firms producing and exporting from the industrial hub.
Silver Line Gate Group is building a $54 million (AED 200 million) manufacturing, warehouse and corporate offices facility in Dubai.

Located at Dubai Industrial City, the facility will span 1.37 million sq. ft. Silver Line Gate Group will join a community of food manufacturers and processing firms producing and exporting from the industrial hub, read a note from the group.

Silver Line Gate Group is a supplier of milk powder in the region and deals with brands such as Silva, Zain, Sama, Lancy, Al Sahem, and Gardo.

The move is in line with Dubai Economic Agenda D33, Make it in the Emirates campaign, and UAE's food security agenda, the note said. The facility is expected to open in 2025.


.

The facility, which will use advanced technologies and fully automated machinery and equipment, will produce milk powder, butter, and wholesale bakery products.

It will meet the demands of B2B and B2C customers across GCC, Africa and Southeast Asia and also aid the distribution of wholesale bakery products to users across the UAE, said the note. It is also expected to create over 300 jobs.

Improving connectivity in UAE, Saudi Arabia, ekar’s mobility solutions find many takers

Dubai Industrial City comes under TECOM Group’s portfolio of 10 business districts, which include Dubai Internet City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Design District, Dubai International Academic City, and Dubai Knowledge Park. It is a major stakeholder in Operation 300bn, which is aimed at developing the UAE’s industrial sector.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Swetha Kannan

