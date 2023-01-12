Menu
Citi Global Technology Hub unveils plans to employ 1,000 Bahraini coders

By Nikita Bameta
January 12, 2023, Updated on : Thu Jan 12 2023 09:17:22 GMT+0000
Citi Global Technology Hub unveils plans to employ 1,000 Bahraini coders
Female participants at Citi Global Tech Hub in Bahrain comprise 22% of the total Bahrainis, outpacing the average of women at other Citi tech hubs around the world.
Citi Global Technology Hub is set to provide employment to 1,000 Bahraini coders over the next decade.


Citi ran technical coding tests and interviews to select a nation for its Global Technology Hub. Talent from Bahrain emerged with the highest pass rate, outperforming other regions. The candidate pool stood out in terms of the level of female talent representation.


Bahrain ranks first globally in a number of subindices, as per Meta's Inclusive Internet Index (2022). These comprise female digital skills training, STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education, open data policies, and privacy regulations.


At present, the technology hub has 110 Bahraini employees. Of these 110, 91 have already started at the Citi Seef premises. A total of 19 additional hires are yet to join. Overall, women make up to 22% of the participants. This percentage outperforms the average number of female empoyees in other Citi tech hubs globally, according to a statement shared by Zawya.


Coders have had a significant impact in developing Citi's digital platforms, including Citi Velocity and CitiFX Pulse, Citi Bahrain's CEO, Michel Sawaya, noted.


Global Tech Hub was launched in 2022 from a strategic collaboration between Tamkeen, Bahrain's labour fund, and the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB), the Kingdom's investment promotion agency. Its aim is to create and improve digital solutions for Citi's regional and global client base.

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Teja Lele

