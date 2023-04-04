Menu
Just In

Cloud Security Alliance UAE Chapter partners with Huawei

The agreement stands for cooperation between the two entities to improve UAE's cloud security knowledge transfer and education.

Nikita Bameta314 Stories
Cloud Security Alliance UAE Chapter partners with Huawei

Tuesday April 04, 2023,

1 min Read

Cloud Security Alliance UAE Chapter and Huawei have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cloud security awareness, professional training, and certification. 

Cloud Security Alliance is a non-profit professional organisation that is focused on defining and increasing awareness of practices that facilitate a secure cloud computing environment.

The agreement was signed during Gulf Information Security Expo and Conference Global 2023, as per a press statement.

mOu

The MoU was signed by (L) Frank Dai, President of Huawei Cloud Middle East and Central Asia, (R) Shivani Jariwala, President of Cloud Security Alliance UAE Chapter

The agreement stands for cooperation between the two entities to improve UAE's cloud security knowledge transfer and education, as well as to foster a strong cloud security talent pool, said Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security, UAE government.

How Dubai-based Fitze went from zero to over 100,000 users

Partnerships among stakeholders in the cloud industry, aimed at enhancing cloud security awareness, are integral to more secure cyberspace in the UAE, said Shivani Jariwala, President, Cloud Security Alliance UAE Chapter.

Huawei is a global provider of ICT (information and communications technology) infrastructure and smart devices. It employs 207,000 people and operates in over 170 countries and regions.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Swetha Kannan

