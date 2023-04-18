Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Metaverse Stories

Crypto exchange Bybit opens global headquarters in Dubai

The newly established headquarters will be open for connections with partners for opportunities in the crypto space.

Sindhu Kashyaap4238 Stories
Crypto exchange Bybit opens global headquarters in Dubai

Tuesday April 18, 2023,

2 min Read

Crypto exchange Bybit has opened its global headquarters at Dubai's World Trade Centre.

This was announced by Ben Zhou, CEO and Co-founder of Bybit in a blogpost. Dubai's unique appeal was a particular draw for Bybit, he said in the post.

The newly established headquarters will be open for connections with partners for different opportunities in the crypto space. Bybit is also looking to cultivate local talent through educational and innovative initiatives such as workshops and hackathons at different local universities, the blogpost read.

"Despite the tumultuous markets, global economic uncertainty and other sobering moments in our industry, Bybit has devoted our time to cultivating our MENA communities, scouting top talent and engaging with the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority to pave the way for sustainable growth in the Middle East and beyond," said Zhou.

Over 400 crypto and blockchain businesses are operating in the region's digital assets hub. Bybit holds the second spot among the top exchanges, Zhou said.

"In less than a year, our diverse teams from across the world have achieved $33.5 billion in trading volume in MENA, and we are on track to double that in 2023," he said.

The crypto exchange currently supports customers across 160 countries in over 16 languages.

"Bybit had a niche start in Asia catering to professional traders and institutions, but it did not take long—four years to be exact, for our dreams and aspirations to reach over 10 million users in the world," said Zhou.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Morning Quote] Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success

ONDC onboards BigBasket as a seller

8 Time Management Strategies for Entrepreneurs to Boost Your Efficiency

Apple's first India store goes live; CEO Cook opens doors to welcome customers

Daily Capsule
Trouble at Blinkit
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

AI Terminologies 101: Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Its Applications

Apple Introduces High-Yield Savings Account for Apple Card Customers

ONDC onboards BigBasket as a seller

Zomato ends co-branded credit card partnership with RBL Bank