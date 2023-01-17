Deloitte's Amman facility to advance presence in Middle East's digital, tech segments

Deloitte has announced the launch of the Jordan Digital Center (JDC)—an Amman-based facility that aims to offer professional consulting, technology, and digital services to the Middle Eastern market.





JDC aims to advance Deloitte's presence in the region's digital and technology segment as well as recruit and empower local and international talent.





It will provide clients with a series of tech solutions such as digital transformation, enterprise resource planning (ERP), data and analytics, advertising, human capital, ecommerce, and marketing. It will also specify client-based solutions to address challenges across regional public and private sectors.

JDC is expected to be home to an estimated 350 professionals, said Rashid Bashir, CEO of Consulting at Deloitte Middle East.

The launch of JDC marks the opening of the third Deloitte facility of its kind in the region, according to a report in Zawya.





In 2019, Deloitte launched Deloitte Digital Center (Digital Center) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In 2021, it opened Deloitte Digital Studio (D.Studio) in Dubai, UAE.





Deloitte is a multinational provider of services related to audit and assurance, consulting, risk advisory, tax, and financial advisory.





