Dubai, Airbnb partner to promote the city as a remote working hub

By Nikita Bameta
December 22, 2022, Updated on : Thu Dec 22 2022 10:22:15 GMT+0000
Dubai, Airbnb partner to promote the city as a remote working hub
The collaboration falls in line with the UAE's year-long residency permit for remote working professionals.
Short-term rental company ﻿Airbnb﻿ has partnered with the Department of Economy and Tourism of Dubai (DET) to promote the city as a remote working hub.


In March 2021, the UAE established a one-year digital nomad visa that enables people to live in the Emirate while continuing to work for companies back home. The collaboration falls in line with the UAE's year-long residency permit for remote working professionals.


The remote working hub will facilitate a one-stop shop for prospective remote workers, as per a Fast Company report.


Details on entry procedures, visa restrictions, and listings for long-term housing in the area for anyone who intends to reside and work in Dubai will be made available by the centre.


Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead for the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Airbnb, highlighted that Dubai is a global leader in facilitating remote work. “As this trend continues to accelerate, we want to work together to make it easier for people to enjoy the newfound flexibility to work and travel and help the city harness the economic benefits of this new type of tourism,” she added.


Airbnb and the DET will advertise Dubai to remote employees who are exploring lodging and advice for their extended visits, added the report.


As per Airbnb, long-term stays lasting more than 28 days reached a record high in Q1 of 2022, representing an increase almost double the same period in 2019.


Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, cited Dubai’s global connectivity and pro-business ecosystem combined with visa-friendly reform as the factors that contributed to its status as a "leading hub for remote workers.

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at gulf@yourstory.com.

Edited by Suman Singh

