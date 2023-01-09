Menu
DFM, DWTC partner to host MENA IPO Summit – Dubai 2023

By Nikita Bameta
January 09, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 09 2023 11:21:13 GMT+0000
DFM, DWTC partner to host MENA IPO Summit – Dubai 2023
The summit, to be held from January 23-25, 2023, will shed light on the momentum and prospects of the initial public offering (IPO) sector in Dubai.
The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) have partnered to host the MENA IPO Summit – Dubai 2023 from January 23-25 at The Museum of the Future.


This summit will bring together industry experts who will share first-hand knowledge of the intial public offering (IPO) process and discuss the opportunities and challenges of becoming a public company, as well as how to advance environmental, social, and governance (ESG) agendas.


It will also indicate a roadmap for startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Dubai, including expertise around the regulatory environment, business culture, and capital opportunities for scaling ventures through to an IPO, as per a statement shared by Zawya.


The summit aims to create a platform for "industry-shaping discussions", so as to provide institutional investors, family businesses, and startups the chance to explore the latest regulations, best practices, and market trends in the Dubai capital market and learn about recent regional IPO success stories.


Attendees can engage with key IPO issuers and thought leaders from the investment and capital market industry.


In the past year, DFM has strengthened its efforts in empowering economic development in Dubai and the UAE through IPOs and listings of five government-related and private sector leading issuers, including DEWA, Tecom, Salik, Empower, and Taaleem.


These companies have raised over AED 31 billion ($8.4 billion) and their IPOs have witnessed oversubscriptions drawing AED 672 billion ($182 billion) of subscribed amounts, the release read.


For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Teja Lele

