The financial technology accelerator in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, ﻿DIFC FinTech Hive﻿, is set to host its annual flagship 'Investor Day' event in the metaverse for the first time on November 10, 2022.





According to a report by digitalstudiome.com, the event, which will take place online, will witness 41 startup founders' virtual avatars, from DIFC’s 2022 FinTech Accelerator programme, showcase their innovative tech to virtual avatars of investors, industry leaders, and financial and knowledge partners.





With this, the senior stakeholders of leading financial partners in the Middle East stand a chance to observe startups pitch their ideas. They can also attend a virtual exhibition to interact with founders first hand.





Mohammad Alblooshi, Sector Head for FinTech at DIFC, said, “DIFC’s accelerator programmes continue to attract the world’s most innovative startups in the financial services sector and we enjoy connecting them with meaningful partners and serious investors. Interest continues to grow in our region from global investors, which is why we are tapping into the metaverse to offer them increased access to an exclusive cohort of promising startups that have successfully graduated from our Accelerator programme."





“According to DIFC FinTech Hive’s 2022 FinTech Report, global investor interest in the MENA region more than doubled last year with 55 per cent of deals in 2021, including participation from foreign investors, up from 40 per cent in 2020. The metaverse will play a major role for DIFC FinTech Hive to lead innovation in the future of financial services," he said.





Investor Day marks the graduation platform for the fintech accelerator's pogrammes. It enables the wider investor community to meet startup finalists.





By pairing the most innovative global startups with the MEASA region's leading financial service firms, the DIFC FinTech Accelerator programme enables these startups to collaborate to innovate and create newer growth opportunities.





This year, the programme witnessed global participation from leading tech entrepreneurs from sectors such as fintech, regulatory technology, and Islamic fintech.





Over 65 ecosystem partners supported DIFC FinTech Hive’s programmes this year, said the report.