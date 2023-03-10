Digital storytelling startup Blinx launches in Dubai

Blinx, a startup that is positioning itself as a digital native storytelling hub, has been launched in Dubai.

The startup will focus on presenting news and short-form storytelling content targeted at Gen Z and millennials within and beyond the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. It aims to deliver "more story, less noise" through content that will be generated by and for the youth.

Blinx's content will cover areas ranging from lifestyle, mental health, and self-development to sports, climate change, and adventure. It will also cover news, music, economy, business, technology, entertainment and infotainment.

Headquartered in Dubai Media City, Blinx will comprise metaverse/extended reality studios, production facilities, as well as control rooms with up-to-date live production tools and artificial intelligence enhanced tools.

The startup will deliver content through its social media channels and online portal.

Its digital applications for smart devices are expected to be launched in the near future. These will provide a live production experience through smart devices, the company said in a statement, shared by Zawya.

Additionally, its content will be gamified to make it more fun for the users. The startup also aims to build communities around content, leading to the creation of a "virtual family".





