Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Digital storytelling startup Blinx launches in Dubai

By Nikita Bameta
March 10, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 10 2023 07:01:56 GMT+0000
Digital storytelling startup Blinx launches in Dubai
Blinx will focus on presenting news and short-form storytelling content targeted at Gen Z and millennials within and beyond the Middle East and North Africa region.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Blinx, a startup that is positioning itself as a digital native storytelling hub, has been launched in Dubai.

The startup will focus on presenting news and short-form storytelling content targeted at Gen Z and millennials within and beyond the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. It aims to deliver "more story, less noise" through content that will be generated by and for the youth.

1253 people loved this story

Dubai Web3 startup nealthy raises $1.3M pre-seed funding

Blinx's content will cover areas ranging from lifestyle, mental health, and self-development to sports, climate change, and adventure. It will also cover news, music, economy, business, technology, entertainment and infotainment.

Headquartered in Dubai Media City, Blinx will comprise metaverse/extended reality studios, production facilities, as well as control rooms with up-to-date live production tools and artificial intelligence enhanced tools.

The startup will deliver content through its social media channels and online portal.

Its digital applications for smart devices are expected to be launched in the near future. These will provide a live production experience through smart devices, the company said in a statement, shared by Zawya.

Additionally, its content will be gamified to make it more fun for the users. The startup also aims to build communities around content, leading to the creation of a "virtual family".


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[TechSparks Mumbai] 7 reasons to attend the premier edition of India’s most influential startup-tech event in Mumbai

At SheSparks 2023, women tech leaders share how they scaled it to the top with grit & grace

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal in talks to invest $100M-150M in PhonePe: Report

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 10, 2023)

Daily Capsule
Flipkart’s search for Shopsy’s right hook
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 10, 2023)

[TechSparks Mumbai] 7 reasons to attend the premier edition of India’s most influential startup-tech event in Mumbai

At SheSparks 2023, women tech leaders share how they scaled it to the top with grit & grace

Fantasy Akhada raises $11M led by Florintree