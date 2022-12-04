Menu
Bahrain-based Dividend Gate Capital seeks to strengthen GCC healthcare portfolio

By Nikita Bameta
December 04, 2022, Updated on : Sun Dec 04 2022 06:08:20 GMT+0000
Bahrain-based Dividend Gate Capital seeks to strengthen GCC healthcare portfolio
It aims to strengthen its healthcare portfolio in the Gulf via acquisitions and partnerships with developing healthcare institutions.
Bahrain-based private equity firm, Dividend Gate Capital wants to strengthen its healthcare portfolio in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) via acquisitions and partnerships with developing healthcare institutions.


According to a press release shared by Zawya, these include specialised eye centres, medical residency screening centres, and rehabilitation centres for people with limited disabilities.


Khaled Al Hammadi, CEO of Dividend Gate Capital, commented: "As healthcare is a high-priority investment sector for the governments of Bahrain, KSA, UAE, and other Gulf states, we look forward to capitalising on the opportunities presented by the market to grow our healthcare investment portfolio."


"We recently invested in Al Hokama Eye Specialist Center due to proven business and service models in a market that is growing at a significant pace with rising spending on eye services and healthcare in general. Al Hokama will also benefit greatly from key industry and macro trends.”


Al Hokama Eye Specialist Center was established in 2009 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and accredited by the Joint Commission International for Quality of Health Service 'JCI'.


The report added that in check with the diversification efforts under Saudi Vision 2030 and the adoption of a public and private partnership model, the private sector is expected to play a key role in the Kingdom's healthcare sector.


Dividend Gate Capital targets investment opportunities in different sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Middle East. It primarily focuses on creating opportunities for businesses operating in key economic growth areas, including, hospitality, industrial, innovation, and healthcare.

