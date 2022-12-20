Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Dubai Film and TV Commission launches ‘Ticket to Bollywood’ to promote Emirati screenwriting talent

By Nikita Bameta
December 20, 2022, Updated on : Tue Dec 20 2022 06:53:52 GMT+0000
Dubai Film and TV Commission launches ‘Ticket to Bollywood’ to promote Emirati screenwriting talent
With the ‘Ticket to Bollywood’ initiative, Emirati scriptwriters have an opportunity to write a script for a Bollywood movie.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Dubai Film and TV Commission (DFTC) rolled out the ‘Ticket to Bollywood’ initiative on Monday.


The initiative is focussed on developing Emirati screenwriting talent in cooperation with international film production houses.


Emirati scriptwriters have an opportunity to write a script for a Bollywood movie with this initiative, according to Zawya.


An open casting call was organised earlier this year in partnership with some of India’s largest film studios.

The screenwriters selected from the initial submissions were granted the opportunity to attend an exclusive workshop featuring Althea Kaushal, an Indian screenplay writer. A total of 10 Emirati screenwriters have been selected to proceed to the next stage.


The attendees are now required to submit a story wherein they have to explore topics of their choice within the genres of drama, action, thriller, or romance.


A jury of industry experts will evaluate the final script. Participants stand a chance to see their scripts used in a Bollywood production.


Saeed Al Janahi, Director of Operations at DFTC, said that this initiative "demonstrates the scope and ambition of Emirati filmmaking talent".

“Through further programmes like these, we will continue to provide exciting opportunities for Emirati creative talent to work with leading industry professionals and gain recognition for their craft,” he added.


Further, this initiative also builds on the relationship between UAE and India.

Launched in 2012, DFTC aims to support the growth of the Dubai film production industry and works towards promoting UAE as a filming and production hub regionally and internationally.

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at gulf@yourstory.com

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Backed by Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath, this smart appliance is catering to Indian cooking needs

Mensa Brands acquires MensXP, iDiva, and Hypp from Times Internet

How Aer Media is tapping into the Rs 2,200 Cr influencer marketing segment

Delhivery to acquire supply chain technology company Algorhythm Tech

Daily Capsule
FMCG companies find their D2C match
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Accel-backed Indifi Technologies turns strategic investor for BizeeBuy

SEBI decides to gradually phase out share buyback through stock exchange route

Axiscades Technologies bags new contract from Airbus

KFin Technologies IPO subscribed 70% on Day 2 of offer

Airtel acquires strategic stake in tech startup Lemnisk

QCI Chairman Jaxay Shah appointed to ONDC's board