Dubai Film and TV Commission launches ‘Ticket to Bollywood’ to promote Emirati screenwriting talent

Dubai Film and TV Commission (DFTC) rolled out the ‘Ticket to Bollywood’ initiative on Monday.





The initiative is focussed on developing Emirati screenwriting talent in cooperation with international film production houses.





Emirati scriptwriters have an opportunity to write a script for a Bollywood movie with this initiative, according to Zawya.





An open casting call was organised earlier this year in partnership with some of India’s largest film studios.

The screenwriters selected from the initial submissions were granted the opportunity to attend an exclusive workshop featuring Althea Kaushal, an Indian screenplay writer. A total of 10 Emirati screenwriters have been selected to proceed to the next stage.





The attendees are now required to submit a story wherein they have to explore topics of their choice within the genres of drama, action, thriller, or romance.





A jury of industry experts will evaluate the final script. Participants stand a chance to see their scripts used in a Bollywood production.





Saeed Al Janahi, Director of Operations at DFTC, said that this initiative "demonstrates the scope and ambition of Emirati filmmaking talent".

“Through further programmes like these, we will continue to provide exciting opportunities for Emirati creative talent to work with leading industry professionals and gain recognition for their craft,” he added.





Further, this initiative also builds on the relationship between UAE and India.

Launched in 2012, DFTC aims to support the growth of the Dubai film production industry and works towards promoting UAE as a filming and production hub regionally and internationally.

