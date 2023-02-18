Menu
Dubai to host Blockchain Life 2023 on February 27, 28

By Pooja Rajkumari
February 18, 2023, Updated on : Sat Feb 18 2023 11:28:07 GMT+0000
Dubai to host Blockchain Life 2023 on February 27, 28
The event is in partnership with Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, Dubai's largest free-trade zone.
Dubai will host Blockchain Life, the 10th global forum on blockchain, cryptocurrency and mining on February 27 and 28. The event will be held in partnership with Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, Dubai's largest free-trade zone.

The event is expected to have industry players, representatives from international companies and funds, startups and government representatives, as per a press release carried by Crypto News Flash. The event will be a networking platform and exhibit the growing Web3 technologies.

1646 people loved this story

Saudi's Savvy Games to invest $265M in VSPO, a Chinese e-sports tournament operator

The speaker line-up includes Yat Siu, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands; Dr Marwan Alzarouni, CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center, Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit; Dr Mohamed Al Hemairy, Director of Technology Transfer Office at University of Sharjah, blockchain and crypto advisor; Carl Runefelt, crypto entrepreneur and Founder of CryptoJobs.com.

The event will also host a StartUp Pitch competition and the International Blockchain Life Awards.

Participants will find opportunities to network with potential business partners and industry leaders as well as invest in startups in the ecosystem. There would also be discussions on NFTs, decentralised finance, cryptocurrency, and peer-to-peer trading.

Around 4,000 attendees from across the world are expected to attend the event, with about 100 exhibition booths.

The last edition of Blockchain Life was held in Moscow in September.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Swetha Kannan

