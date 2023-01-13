Menu
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches five business groups

By Pooja Rajkumari
January 13, 2023, Updated on : Fri Jan 13 2023 05:13:14 GMT+0000
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches five business groups
The five groups will encourage discussions to drive competitiveness of these business sectors within Dubai’s economy.
The Dubai Chamber of Commerce has launched five business groups for medical equipment, plastics and rubbers, optics and eyewear, paper, tissue and stationery, and chocolates and confectionery.

The business groups aim to enable discussions to improve the competitiveness of the respective sectors, said an official press note.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented that partnerships between the public and private sectors through the business groups would have a big responsibility to keep pace with Dubai's strategic plans and contribute to the enhancement of various sectors.

In December 2022, the chamber launched a business group for the events sector in Dubai. This was in the wake of Dubai getting global recognition after hosting events such as Dubai Expo 2020 and others.

Crypto collapse will not kill blockchain, technology poised to revolutionise travel and tourism

The latest development is in line with the Dubai Chamber's plans to increase the number of business groups in the emirate to 100 by March 2023.

The chamber plans to develop the private sector’s contribution to sustainable development through these business groups. In January 2023, Dubai announced a $8.7 trillion economic plan for the next 10 years to boost trade, foreign investment, and its place on the map as a global hub.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]

Edited by Teja Lele

