Metaverse construction firm LandVault has revealed its strategic funding round from The Sandbox, a metaverse platform backed by Animoca Brands and Softbank, the Gemini Frontier Fund, HodlCo, and Kingsway Capital, a $3 billion hedge fund.

This comes after the company raised $25 million in a Series B funding round, taking the total amount raised to $37 million, according to a statement shared on Zawya

At the time, the company was centered around in-game advertising. Now, it creates metaverse infrastructures.

At present, LandVault boasts of more than 100 million square feet of virtual real estate, over 130 full-time builders, and close to 300 concluded projects. It has worked for brands like L’Oreal, Mastercard, Standard Chartered, Heineken, and Hershey’s, it said in a statement.

The capital will be used to further its commercial operations across LandVault's hubs in Dubai, Asia, Europe, and the US.

The company will further invest in tech, especially artificial intelligence-powered tools to enhance the development and monetisation of metaverse content.

"The metaverse needs a Wordpress moment for anyone to build in the metaverse as easily as building a website, and we are investing heavily in research and development to build these tools”, said Sam Huber, CEO of LandVault.





