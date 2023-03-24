Menu
Metaverse Stories

The Sandbox, Gemini, Kingsway among other Web3 VCs invest in metaverse firm LandVault

The capital will be used to further its commercial operations across LandVault's hubs in Dubai, Asia, Europe, and the US.

Nikita Bameta305 Stories
The Sandbox, Gemini, Kingsway among other Web3 VCs invest in metaverse firm LandVault

Friday March 24, 2023,

1 min Read

Metaverse construction firm LandVault has revealed its strategic funding round from The Sandbox, a metaverse platform backed by Animoca Brands and Softbank, the Gemini Frontier Fund, HodlCo, and Kingsway Capital, a $3 billion hedge fund.

This comes after the company raised $25 million in a Series B funding round, taking the total amount raised to $37 million, according to a statement shared on Zawya

At the time, the company was centered around in-game advertising. Now, it creates metaverse infrastructures.

At present, LandVault boasts of more than 100 million square feet of virtual real estate, over 130 full-time builders, and close to 300 concluded projects. It has worked for brands like L’Oreal, Mastercard, Standard Chartered, Heineken, and Hershey’s, it said in a statement.

The capital will be used to further its commercial operations across LandVault's hubs in Dubai, Asia, Europe, and the US.

The company will further invest in tech, especially artificial intelligence-powered tools to enhance the development and monetisation of metaverse content. 

"The metaverse needs a Wordpress moment for anyone to build in the metaverse as easily as building a website, and we are investing heavily in research and development to build these tools”, said Sam Huber, CEO of LandVault.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


