Dubai Chambers launches new initiative to promote member connectivity with global markets

Dubai Chambers has launched a new initiative called 'In Focus' to support its members in expanding their international business. The aim is to drive members’ interest in selected regions for their international business expansion plan, said a press release carried out by Zawya.





The platform will also enable engagement with public and private sector leaders of selected markets to promote cross-border partnerships and drive mutual business growth.





“Dubai Chambers has a long-standing record of work to connect our members to new opportunities for business growth in priority markets around the world," said Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President of International Relations, Dubai Chambers.





Member companies—including SMEs, family businesses, and multinational companies—will get access to first-hand information on the country and region in focus. In addition, participants will be guided through every stage of the international expansion journey from market intelligence and business introductions to company set-up.





Participants will be connected with external stakeholders representing the economic, business, trade, and investment sectors of the country or region in focus. Interested participants are subsequently encouraged to join the next trade mission to that particular country.

1065 people loved this story DIFC sees an upswing of Asian fintech startups

"The new In Focus initiative is in line with our strategic priority to drive international expansion of our members while supporting Dubai’s plan to increase the emirate’s foreign trade to AED 2 trillion by 2026. One of our key objectives to contribute to this vision is to support 100 businesses to expand globally within the next two years,” added Al Hashemi.





The first In Focus will be held this week, highlighting prominent markets in Central Asia.