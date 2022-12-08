Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Dubai Chambers launches new initiative to promote member connectivity with global markets

By Pooja Rajkumari
December 08, 2022, Updated on : Thu Dec 08 2022 05:47:24 GMT+0000
Dubai Chambers launches new initiative to promote member connectivity with global markets
The initiative will boost members’ interest in selected regions for international business expansion.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Dubai Chambers has launched a new initiative called 'In Focus' to support its members in expanding their international business. The aim is to drive members’ interest in selected regions for their international business expansion plan, said a press release carried out by Zawya.


The platform will also enable engagement with public and private sector leaders of selected markets to promote cross-border partnerships and drive mutual business growth.


“Dubai Chambers has a long-standing record of work to connect our members to new opportunities for business growth in priority markets around the world," said Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President of International Relations, Dubai Chambers.


Member companies—including SMEs, family businesses, and multinational companies—will get access to first-hand information on the country and region in focus. In addition, participants will be guided through every stage of the international expansion journey from market intelligence and business introductions to company set-up.


Participants will be connected with external stakeholders representing the economic, business, trade, and investment sectors of the country or region in focus. Interested participants are subsequently encouraged to join the next trade mission to that particular country.

1065 people loved this story

DIFC sees an upswing of Asian fintech startups

"The new In Focus initiative is in line with our strategic priority to drive international expansion of our members while supporting Dubai’s plan to increase the emirate’s foreign trade to AED 2 trillion by 2026. One of our key objectives to contribute to this vision is to support 100 businesses to expand globally within the next two years,” added Al Hashemi.


The first In Focus will be held this week, highlighting prominent markets in Central Asia.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

BharatPe claims over Rs 88 Cr in damages from Ashneer Grover and family

Uniqus launches business operations; raises $12.5M Series A funding

Startup funding drops 35% from 2021: Report

HUL, other FMCGs in acquisition talks with Oziva: Report

Daily Capsule
Sirona’s three-pronged game plan
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Uniqus launches business operations; raises $12.5M Series A funding

Startup funding drops 35% from 2021: Report

How a Zero Trust approach to cybersecurity can help digital native businesses keep their products and services secure

We Founder Circle launches two angel funds

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 8, 2022)

Apple tax: Twitter Blue to cost $11 for iPhone app users