The stage is set for YourStory's first-ever developer summit—DevSparks 2024!

Happening today at Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield, DevSparks 2024 is bringing together 1000+ of India’s top developers, technologists, enterprise leaders and industry experts all under one roof to build India's tech future.

The one-day summit will serve as a platform to showcase the latest and most relevant developer innovations in the global emerging tech ecosystem.

Exciting lineup of technical sessions

Hear from Surojit Chatterjee, Founder & CEO, Ema, as he shares his vision on the nature of human work in the age of AI and explores the latest tech developments in building a future driven by AI employees.

Catch Todd Greene, Co-Founder & CEO, PubNub explain how event-driven architectures are bringing scalability, cost efficiency, custom monetisation strategies, and more to apps built to address the Indian region.

Watch a power-packed panel on how developers are leveraging AI for hyperscaling innovation and automating workflows, and smartly using the tech across search, chatbots, text, audio, video, and more. The speakers for this session include Dale Vaz, CEO, Aaritya; Mukesh Jain, CTO, VP & Global Head of People Analytics, Capgemini; Malavika Natu, SI Partner Sales Engineering Leader, Snowflake and Puneet Vyas, Managing Director, UBS.

Get a sneak peek into Ola Krutrim’s upcoming AI stack, exclusively designed for Indian developers. Hear first-hand from Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO, Ola, as he decodes the future of building large language models and AI for India-Bharat with Krutrim.

Catch the likes of Pramod Varma—the man who built the tech behind Aadhar, UPI etc—who will share his insights on how to empower developers to build a tech-first India.

Meet Rohan Verma, CEO & ED, MapmyIndia, to learn the art and science of building disruptive technology and enabling APIs.

Another panel you don't want to miss is the discussion on GenAI, where the speakers will explore the canvas of GenAI use cases in India's developer ecosystem, and highlight some of the coolest, upcoming innovations in the space. Speakers include Sanket Sahu, Founder & CEO, GeekyAnts; Aditya Mohanty, Co-Founder, The Product Folks; Varun Mayya, CEO, Aeos; Vishwastam Shukla, CTO, HackerEarth; Siddhant Goswami, CTO, 100xEngineers and Sridev Ramesh, CEO, 100xEngineers.

Stick around to find out who won YourStory's Generative AI Buildathon, as we reveal the names on stage and also showcase some of the coolest hacks built by the winners.

Upskilling and networking

If you're on the lookout for something more niche, spend some time at the masterclass and workshop track, where we are hosting sessions on discovering and deploying open and third-party models on Vertex AI, simplifying master data management to get deterministic, generative insights, next-gen innovation for AI-cloud integration and autonomous technology, and more.

Not just that - come to DevSparks to interact and network with developers and tech talent from a wide array of organisations, including Google, Wells Fargo, Salesforce, Walmart, Accenture, Amazon, WeWork, HDFC Bank, Navi, KreitBee, Quantiphi, KPMG, Robert Bosch, Shadowfax, Meesho, JioSaavn, Zeta, Visa, Perfios, Dell, Palo Alto Networks, and more.

Visit the DevSparks 2024 website for more information.

See you there!