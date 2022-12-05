Dubai Future Labs, an initiative of Dubai Future Foundation, has signed agreements with Emirates Airline, DP World, and dnata to deploy advanced future technologies in aviation and logistics–two vital, non-oil sectors for Dubai and UAE.





According to an official press note, published in Emirates News Agency, the agreements were signed in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications and Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation; Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World; Adel Ahmed Al Redha, Chief Operating Officer of Emirates Airline; Steve Allen, Group CEO of dnata Group; and Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation.

Dubai Future Foundation strives to reimagine, inspire, and design Dubai’s future in collaboration with public and private sector partners.





The three national partnerships aim to activate the Dubai Robotics and Automation Programme, which was launched in September 2022, to boost the development, testing, adoption, and deployment of robotics and automation in key economic sectors.





The programme focusses on advancing research and development (R&D) in the areas of production and manufacturing, consumer services and tourism, healthcare, connected mobility, and logistics. It aims to transform Dubai into one of the top 10 global cities for robotics and automation.





Dubai Future Labs' memorandum of understanding with logistics company DP World involves projects such as developing smart, autonomous electric vehicles for terminal operations, promoting R&D in built-for-purpose systems and commercialising them to increase the safety and efficiency of DP World’s global operations, and supporting the group’s carbon reduction and sustainability objectives.

Under the MoU, Dubai Future Labs will facilitate the research, testing, and implementation of new technologies for logistics operations and develop future technologies that incorporate artificial intelligence, robotics, data analysis, and blockchain.