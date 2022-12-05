Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Dubai Future Labs signs partnerships to drive innovation in aviation and logistics

By Pooja Rajkumari
December 05, 2022, Updated on : Mon Dec 05 2022 07:39:38 GMT+0000
Dubai Future Labs signs partnerships to drive innovation in aviation and logistics
The partnerships are with Emirates Airline, DP World, and dnata. They aim to boost the development and deployment of robotics and automation in key economic sectors.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Dubai Future Labs, an initiative of Dubai Future Foundation, has signed agreements with Emirates Airline, DP World, and dnata to deploy advanced future technologies in aviation and logistics–two vital, non-oil sectors for Dubai and UAE.


According to an official press note, published in Emirates News Agency, the agreements were signed in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications and Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation; Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World; Adel Ahmed Al Redha, Chief Operating Officer of Emirates Airline; Steve Allen, Group CEO of dnata Group; and Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation.

1850 people loved this story

Bahrain-based Dividend Gate Capital seeks to strengthen GCC healthcare portfolio

Dubai Future Foundation strives to reimagine, inspire, and design Dubai’s future in collaboration with public and private sector partners.


The three national partnerships aim to activate the Dubai Robotics and Automation Programme, which was launched in September 2022, to boost the development, testing, adoption, and deployment of robotics and automation in key economic sectors.


The programme focusses on advancing research and development (R&D) in the areas of production and manufacturing, consumer services and tourism, healthcare, connected mobility, and logistics. It aims to transform Dubai into one of the top 10 global cities for robotics and automation.


Dubai Future Labs' memorandum of understanding with logistics company DP World involves projects such as developing smart, autonomous electric vehicles for terminal operations, promoting R&D in built-for-purpose systems and commercialising them to increase the safety and efficiency of DP World’s global operations, and supporting the group’s carbon reduction and sustainability objectives.

1288 people loved this story

Vox Cinemas unveils Arabic film slate at Red Sea International Film Festival


Under the MoU, Dubai Future Labs will facilitate the research, testing, and implementation of new technologies for logistics operations and develop future technologies that incorporate artificial intelligence, robotics, data analysis, and blockchain.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Amazon may lay off 20,000 employees, including managers: Report

HyperTest, OneGreen raise early-stage funding

Razorpay enables merchants to accept credit card payments via UPI

83% unicorn startups run on AWS; CEO Adam Selipsky pitches to invest in cloud during “uncertain times”

Daily Capsule
Blackbuck bets on SaaS; Importing luxury kidswear to India
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Flipkart's 'End of Season Sale' in fashion to begin Wednesday

Healthkart raises $135M from Temasek, A91 Partners

The Good Glamm Group adds a 'Tweak' to its content strategy

Startup funding and news updates: daily roundup (December 5, 2022)

How GenZ is paving the way for content creation and monetisation

HyperTest, OneGreen raise early-stage funding