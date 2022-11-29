Dubai International Chamber, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, recently hosted its first 'Chamberthon' competition. The hackathon-style event was aimed at engaging business leaders in Dubai to develop a new programme to attract startups and SMEs from international markets to the emirate.





The event brought together a select group of participants, representing various companies, to understand the needs of the business community, the high-potential market opportunities, and the top challenges of setting up in the emirate.

Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President of International Relations, Dubai Chambers, said in a Zawya press release, “This unique competition supports Dubai International Chamber’s strategic plans to enhance and expand the level of support offered to member and foreign companies, while it also endeavours to boost Dubai’s economic competitiveness and value proposition to companies, investors and talent from around the world."

He also said that Chamberthon and other upcoming programme are focussed on achieving the Chamber's new targets of attracting 100 SMEs and 300 startups to Dubai, in three years and two years, respectively.