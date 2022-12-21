Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Dubai Internet City pumping in additional $120M to house tech talent

By Sindhu Kashyaap
December 21, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 21 2022 07:00:15 GMT+0000
Dubai Internet City pumping in additional $120M to house tech talent
The Tecom Group will open the Innovation Hub Phase 2 to offer working spaces, commercial office properties, and more—tailored to the specifications of the companies.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Tecom Group, the parent company of Dubai Internet City, is investing AED 442 million ($120 million) to expand its leasing portfolio.


According to Gulf Business, the company will open the Innovation Hub Phase 2 to offer working spaces, commercial office properties, and more—tailored to the specifications of the companies.


The Internet City is looking to complete Phase 2 by 2024. It will have over 355,000 sqft of leasable land, with two high-end office buildings, four boutique offices, retail spaces, and more than 800 parking spaces.


Established in 2018, the first phase of the Innovation Hub—which houses tech giants like Google, HP, and Gartner, among others—will soon be reaching its full capacity.


1817 people loved this story

Dubai Trade, Dubai Chamber Of Commerce collaborate to simplify trade services for exporters and re-exporters

Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of Tecom Group, said, "The Tecom Group has been always focused towards building Dubai as a business hub." He added that the new regulatory frameworks and the ease of doing business are accelerating economic growth and reinforcing investor and business confidence in the region.


The report added that the completed Innovation Hub project is expected to add over 1.2 million square feet of space for technology, education, and new media businesses of all sizes to the group’s portfolio.


In Q3 2022, Tecom Group saw a revenue of $130.44 million with a 12.48% annual increase. Dubai Internet City also features over 15 innovation centres by companies like Visa, MasterCard, SAP, and 3M, among others.


“Across our portfolio, existing customers are expanding their operations, complemented by an inflow of new foreign investment. Bespoke solutions like the Innovation Hub address the need for high-quality commercial spaces, helping strengthen Dubai’s position as an attractive global business and talent hub," Abdulla added.


“For more than 20 years, Dubai Internet City has provided the necessary infrastructure and environment where the complete tech community can converge," said Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President – Commercial Leasing, Tecom Group. "Expanding our district’s commercial offering to cater to the Emirate’s growing business appetite will enrich our global community with innovation-driven brands and talent.”

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

BYJU'S allegedly buying phone numbers of children, their parents, and threatening them: NCPCR Chief

Bigbasket raises $200M from parent Tata Digital: Report

Backed by Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath, this smart appliance is catering to Indian cooking needs

Mensa Brands acquires MensXP, iDiva, and Hypp from Times Internet

Daily Capsule
Road ahead for India’s logistics sector
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Bigbasket raises $200M from parent Tata Digital: Report

BYJU'S allegedly buying phone numbers of children, their parents, and threatening them: NCPCR Chief

Road ahead for India’s logistics sector

Improved, heavy rare earth-free, low-cost magnets for EV vehicles could reduce mobility costs: Report

When is it worth building an in-house ecommerce technology team for scaling D2C brands?

India's digital economy grew 2.4 times faster than economy in 2014-19: RBI article