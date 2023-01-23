Dubai National Insurance enters into strategic partnership with mental well-being platform Takalam

Dubai National Insurance (DNI), an Insurance company in the UAE, has entered into a strategic partnership with Takalam, a UAE-based online counseling platform for mental well-being.





With this partnership, individuals, as part of their DNI package, will be offered "private and easy access" to mental health professionals, tools, and solutions. DNI's aim is to facilitate a private and personalised online counseling experience.





New DNI customers will be able to access the Takalam app, and the existing ones can access it upon renewal. They can add Takalam’s package to their policy so as to avail the offered benefits, reported the Khaleej Times.





The mental well-being platform will onboard customers of DNI who will be able to choose, or be matched with a suitable counselor. The selection will be based on need, language, discipline, and schedule preferences.





DNI said it aims to promote the need for mental health awareness and support and improve overall well-being of its customers.

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]