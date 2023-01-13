Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Dubai Racing Club to launch metaverse-based gaming platform

By Pooja Rajkumari
January 13, 2023, Updated on : Fri Jan 13 2023 12:32:19 GMT+0000
Dubai Racing Club to launch metaverse-based gaming platform
The development is aligned with The Dubai Metaverse Strategy which is aimed at transforming Dubai into one of the world’s top 10 metaverse economies and a global hub for the metaverse community.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Dubai Racing Club (DRC) is launching a metaverse-based gaming platform called the Dubai Verse Cup on January 15. This development is in line with the Dubai Metaverse Strategy which was launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council.

This is aligned with The Dubai Metaverse Strategy which is aimed at transforming Dubai into one of the world’s top 10 metaverse economies and a global hub for the metaverse community.

1153 people loved this story

UAE-based Astra Tech acquires voice calling app BOTIM

The DRC in partnership with DVCC Meta Technology has made the gaming platform, a statement read. The latter will also sponsor the seven-race card, the eighth meeting of the season at Meydan Racecourse on the launch day.

What is the Dubai Verse Cup?

Dubai Verse Cup will give users a taste of the tension and stimulation of horse racing scenes using their smartphones and Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality devices. Owners of DVC’s digital assets like synthetic horse NFTs will be able to track the race developments and performance of their horses as well as earn tokens based on their performance. Players can create a “family” or join an existing one to participate in collective activities and earn rewards within the game.

1869 people loved this story

WWE sold to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund: Reports

This metaverse platform uses blockchain technology and has a play-to-earn model. It would allow users to enjoy the futuristic setting of the Meydan Racecourse and engage in multiplayer track races. Winners can earn rewards like trophies and tokens that can be exchanged for NFTs like horses, skins, perks, and avatars.

The Crown Prince added that the team is working to make the platform open for third-party developers and users to generate content and enhance the DVC’s user experience.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Koo posts Rs 4.88 Cr revenue, losses widen to Rs 197.15 Cr

Learn from the best minds in the industry

“There is nothing impossible to him who will try” – leadership lessons from Alexander the Great

QWQER: How a new-age delivery platform became a crowd favourite in India

Daily Capsule
Making healthcare reach remote areas
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

CCI order blow to growth of digital adoption in India: Google

[Weekly funding roundup] The funding buzz is back with early-stage startups raising capital

Dallas Venture Capital to close Rs 350 Cr India fund in 6 months

Wipro reports 3% rise in net profit for third quarter

Rural commerce tech platform VilCart Raises $18 M (Rs 144 Crore) in Series A round

IIFL Asset Management acquires TrueScale Capital