Dubai Racing Club to launch metaverse-based gaming platform

The Dubai Racing Club (DRC) is launching a metaverse-based gaming platform called the Dubai Verse Cup on January 15. This development is in line with the Dubai Metaverse Strategy which was launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council.

This is aligned with The Dubai Metaverse Strategy which is aimed at transforming Dubai into one of the world’s top 10 metaverse economies and a global hub for the metaverse community.

The DRC in partnership with DVCC Meta Technology has made the gaming platform, a statement read. The latter will also sponsor the seven-race card, the eighth meeting of the season at Meydan Racecourse on the launch day.

What is the Dubai Verse Cup?

Dubai Verse Cup will give users a taste of the tension and stimulation of horse racing scenes using their smartphones and Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality devices. Owners of DVC’s digital assets like synthetic horse NFTs will be able to track the race developments and performance of their horses as well as earn tokens based on their performance. Players can create a “family” or join an existing one to participate in collective activities and earn rewards within the game.

This metaverse platform uses blockchain technology and has a play-to-earn model. It would allow users to enjoy the futuristic setting of the Meydan Racecourse and engage in multiplayer track races. Winners can earn rewards like trophies and tokens that can be exchanged for NFTs like horses, skins, perks, and avatars.

The Crown Prince added that the team is working to make the platform open for third-party developers and users to generate content and enhance the DVC’s user experience.



