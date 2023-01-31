The company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, Seed Group, has partnered with Groyyo, a Mumbai-based B2B supply chain enablement startup, for B2B fashion and retail manufacturing and sourcing processes with technology.





The association will enable Groyyo to reach out and work with a wider range of fashion and retail clients, get access to top decision-makers in the government and the private sector, and contribute to tech innovations in the region, said a statement.





Groyyo aims to bring in over $50 million in revenue from the Middle East in the next 12 months with the private office’s support. The company, which was started in 2021 by Subin Mitra, Pratik Tiwari, and Ridam Upadhyay, focuses on upgrading manufacturing and automation services with technologies such as AI, tech innovation, industry guidance, and standardisation.

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, said in the note that manufacturing and automation form an important segment of the economies of the Middle East. He also said the partnership with Groyyo will give a chance to hundreds of businesses in the region to improve their bottom lines and succeed in a competitive world.





Subin said the Middle East is one of the fastest-growing retail markets globally, and the partnership with Seed Group would enable Groyyo to expand in the region.





The Seed Group has been focused on healthcare, hospitality, technology, and telecommunication in the Middle East for 20 years. It has formed several alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions to accelerate sustainable market entry and presence within the GCC.





