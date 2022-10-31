Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

Dubai school operator Taaleem looks to raise $204M in IPO

By Pooja Rajkumari
October 31, 2022, Updated on : Mon Oct 31 2022 06:55:35 GMT+0000
Dubai school operator Taaleem looks to raise $204M in IPO
Taaleem will offer 10% of its shares to retail investors from November 10, 2022, and 88% of its shares to professional investors on November 17.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Dubai-based private school operation Taleem announced that it plans to raise $204.21 million in its initial public offering (IPO), and list its ordinary shares on the Dubai Financial Market. The company announced its intention to float on the domestic market on its website on Monday.


Several news reports have added the funds raised will be used to expand the company's K-12 network.


Taaleem will offer 10% of its shares to retail investors from November 10, 2022, and 88% of its shares to professional investors on November 17. The listing is expected to be around November 29, 2022, as per Reuters.


1487 people loved this story

Dubai aims to support growth of startups, become global capital of digital economy


The company was founded in 2004 as Beacon Education, and it is one of the largest education groups in the UAE. In 2007, the school operator was backed by the Investment Corporation of Dubai—an investment arm of the Dubai government.


The development can be linked to an announcement made in November 2021 by Dubai's deputy ruler, Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed, to list 10 government-linked entities on the DFM.


At present, Taaleem is one of the largest premium kindergartens to secondary school education providers in the region. As listed on August 31, 2022, it has a portfolio of 26 schools, including 10 owned and operated premium private schools and 16 government-partnership schools (operated on behalf of government entities).


The premium schools comprise of five IB curriculum schools, one American curriculum school, and four British curriculum schools. As of August 31, 2022, Taaleem had a base of over 27,000 students and over 1,700 teaching staff.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Byju Raveendran apologises to 2500 employees who were laid off

Amazon India to delist seller Appario from its ecommerce site

RBI to launch first pilot of Digital Rupee on November 1

How these first-gen entrepreneurs are creating an impact on global design

Daily Capsule
Ride an EV without buying one
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Icertis raises $150M to accelerate tech adoption in contract lifecycle management

Dunzo's business grew by 94% in FY22 on the back of quick commerce service

Byju Raveendran apologises to 2500 employees who were laid off

RBI to launch first pilot of Digital Rupee on November 1

Appario Retail to delist from Amazon’s marketplace by next year

Meet the most promising ML startups selected for this year’s cohort at ML Elevate